Family care | Finance Minister Purra: caregivers are not going to be forced to work

Riikka Purra says that the government has no intention of forcing caregivers to work. According to the Minister of Finance, Purra’s statement in Yle’s A-studio has been misinterpreted.

Government is not the Minister of Finance Riikka Purran (ps) along, driving full-time caregivers to work.

HS told on Monday about her child’s caregiver from Helsinki, who was worried about the government’s plans. The caregiver felt that the government is trying to get caregivers into gainful employment with social security cuts.

Finance Minister Purra said in Yle’s A-studio at the end of August that the social security cuts also apply to caregivers.

When the reporter asked Purra if there would also be a cut in the housing and subsistence allowance for family caregivers, Purra replied as follows:

“Yes, many parts of social security will be cut, with the aim not only to save but also to increase employment opportunities.”

The statement started a lively discussion on social media.

Purra tells HS that he was talking about the government’s goals in general in the situation. The government does try to make it easier for caregivers who want and are able to go to work. However, the comment related to employment was not related to the government’s efforts to get full-time caregivers to work.

“It was a bit of an unclear moment,” says Purra.

“It is clear that caregivers who take care of their relatives full-time are not being forced to work.”

I bite according to the view, the position of caregivers will improve during this government term.

The board’s program states that the government plans to find out about rationalizing the taxation of family care allowance and transferring the family care allowance to be paid by Kela. The government also wants, for example, to find out the arrangements for carers’ leave and the obstacles to their use.

However, according to Purra, caregivers will not have different exemptions from housing benefit cuts.

“Changes in housing allowance are common, there are no exceptions.”

In Purra’s view, despite their pain, the social security cuts are necessary for the Finnish economy.

“Social security cuts fall under the Minister of Social Security Grahn-Laasonen. Impact assessments are made of the presentations and the purpose is to ensure that the cuts do not unreasonably accumulate for the same people.”

Caregiver Association executive director Sari Tervonen states that the situation of family caregivers can really improve in the next few years if the government also implements the government program’s entries.

“Of course, as mere records, they are just words.”

Still, the life of caregivers will not be dancing with roses in the future either. The social security cuts planned by the government and the threatening weakening of services in welfare areas will also affect caregivers.

Tervonen highlights, for example, those who are single parents taking care of their sick children. In families with disabled children, there are more divorces or divorces than average, which is why there are many single parents among them. The government’s social security cuts, on the other hand, hit hard, for example, on single parents in the capital region.