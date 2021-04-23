Saturday, April 24, 2021
Family | Can parents drink alcohol if children are present? Answer the survey and share your opinion

April 23, 2021
Sparkling wine in honor of May Day or zero tolerance? Answer the survey and tell us how you feel about alcohol use while your children are present.

Some talk to their children about “adult juice,” some say directly that there is alcohol in the glass. How have you acted? And what kind of alcohol education do you want to offer your child as a parent? Do you think normalizing alcohol as a daily pleasure or a party drink is better than zero tolerance?

HS Our Family does a thing about parents ’attitudes towards alcohol. Answer the questionnaire and tell how you as a parent react to alcohol in the daily life and celebration of a family with children.

HS only uses comments from respondents who have left their contact information in the story. Comments are posted anonymously.

