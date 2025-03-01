The president of the family business of Castilla y León (EFCL), Isidoro Alanís, wanted today “to raise the voice” so that the institutions and those who “have the power” take “letters in the matter” and adopt measures to reverse the business “scourge” that involves work absenteeism, which is at “record level.”

This has been assured by the president of EFCL, Isidoro Alanís, at the inauguration of the workday that the association held today in Valladolid coinciding with its General Assembly of Partners 2025, with the sponsorship of the Santander Bank and the collaboration of Garrigues.

In his speech, Alanís has insisted that EFCL, as a free and reference association in Castilla y León, has “the obligation to tell society publicly the aspects that concern us.” Thus, he said that One of the current fundamental problems in Spain is absenteeismwhich has a cost of 29,000 million euros, 2% of GDP, “of which 14,000 million pay the companies and the rest of the State.”

The president of EFCL stressed that the absenteeism rate in 2024 stood at 7.2%, greater than during the pandemic, and Its cost is the triple that 10 years ago, being Castilla y León the ninth community with absenteeism indices. “They are alarming data that show that there are false casualties and that there are people who are taking advantage of the system so permissive, so it demanded that the health authorities greater control over absenteeism, which” makes us less competitive and demoralizes us, “he said.

Alanís has also indicated that other of the most pressing problems of our current society is the poor system of transmission of values ​​to young people. Thus, he said that we are in a society in which To generation Z “we have rude them, Because we have transmitted that they can opt for everything without effort and without work. “We must convey that there is the great ability to work, which is how in life you can get ahead,” he said. After remembering that 55% of opponents are young people, they assured that this is making companies run out of productive capacity. “Administrations are stealing usand the administrations what they should do is ensure good services, without increasing hiring spending, “he denounced.

We are the welfare state

“Young people have to tell them that it is very good to work in the private company, because we are the welfare state,” said Alanís, who pointed to teleworking as one of the factors for which young people opt for going to work in the public administration. In this sense, the president of EFCL considers that It cannot be accepted that public administrations continue with teleworkingbut we must demand the return to face -to -face work, since with this formula and with the previous appointment “we now have the worst public administration of recent years.” We have to demand that we give us the services we pay and in Spain the fiscal burden has risen in Spain but the consequence is that we have worse public services. If a company did, “Alanís said.

The President of EFCL has also referred to the three speakers invited to this day, former Minister Eduardo Serra, businessman Marcos de Quintos and the philosopher Fernando Savater, “fundamental references in the struggle of the principles, of the values ​​and of a very important thing that we are increasingly losing, which is the roots to the Constitution of 78, which we cannot afford. If we lose the constitution of 78 we put our society and our country at riskSpain, “he concluded.

The opening ceremony of the day has also had the Minister of Economy and Finance, Carlos Fernández Cariedo, who highlighted the leading role of the family business in the economy and has expressed the will of the regional administration to continue supporting the company in its growth. “In the end you are the protagonists and what we can do is create those conditions that do not imitate your ability to create, grow, innovate and compete,” said the counselor.

The territorial director of Santander Spain, Francisco Javier Martín, has also intervened, who expressed the will of the financial entity to continue supporting the family business in their projects, since “You are a reference, you have created or received a very important legacy And I ask you to continue with that legacy. “

The day has begun with the Fifth Marcos Conference, former president of Coca-Cola, who contributed his vision as an entrepreneur on politics and assured that the only solution to the current economic situation is growth, for which it is necessary to attract investment with factors such as political and institutional stability, legal certainty, minimal bureaucratic complexity, culture of ethics, attractive taxation and flexible work framework. However, he has affirmed that “The problem we have is that we are impregnated with socialism”, that is not focused on the generation of wealth but on the distribution of wealth, although this entails stopping it.

Next, former Minister Eduardo Serra made an analysis of the international economic and political situation and said that now a new world order begins that will no longer be like that of the last century, this-west, but North-South, which makes us consider if we are in a change of time, in a situation similar to that of the Renaissance.

On the other hand, the former minister has warned about the phenomenon of polarization that we are living and urged to end “this confrontation in my opinion encouraged by the Government and that makes us return to the worst epochs of our Spain. “

The appointment continued with a colloquium on the present between Eduardo Serra and Marcos de Quinto, moderated by Alberto Cagigas. Director of Castilla y León Economos, and concluded with the talk of the philosopher Fernando Savater with the director of EFCL, Eduardo Estévez, about the importance of citizen education in democracy