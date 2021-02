A parent should talk to their child that those in the same class can develop at a very different pace.

Ten years old does not require as much basic care as an infant, but is not yet violently rebellious. There is a risk in apparent ease, says the social psychologist Tatjana Pajamäki: At this age, the child may be invisible to the adult. Then the adult may become so illusory that my early children do not need an adult.