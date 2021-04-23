Hoda Al Tunaiji (Ras Al Khaimah)

Citizens confirmed that the month of Ramadan this year is characterized by an exceptional family atmosphere, by staying in their homes in compliance with the precautionary measures and achieving the principle of physical distancing to reduce the “Covid-19” virus, stressing that this pandemic has contributed to changing some of the behaviors and social aspects through the presence of parents and children. For a relatively long time in homes and invested in many daily activities, life skills, understanding each other, and communicating with others through modern technologies in order to preserve the health and safety of society.

Rashid Ali

Citizen Rashid Ali Hammour Al Habsi said: Ramadan this year is the closest to our family members, by continuing to apply the principle of physical distancing imposed by the pandemic to limit the spread of the “Covid-19” virus and work to support the gains and efforts of the state in its various institutions to preserve the health and safety of everyone. A unique and exceptional opportunity that must be used to get closer to each other and understand the other.

He stressed that while we try to take advantage of it by being with our family members and our children and spending our time in carrying out our daily tasks in a family atmosphere full of affection, intimacy and compassion, on the other side stands the first line of defense in the various health centers and hospitals, providing treatments and health care to those infected with the virus, and we are enjoying comfort And reassurance, so we have to thank God for this blessing, and we affirm our commitment and our presence in the vicinity of our family to defeat this pandemic in the near future.

Nasser Al Habsi

Nasser Muhammad Alwan Al Habsi did not disagree with him, who also confirmed that the efforts of the first line of defense and the initiatives of the various authorities and institutions concerned in facing the “Covid-19” pandemic must be strengthened by the commitment of all members of society to the various precautionary measures and preventive measures by staying at home. And reduce unnecessary visits.

He stressed that the month of Ramadan is the month of worship, affection and mercy, and what our Islamic religion calls us to is to preserve the health of ourselves and other members of society, by continuing physical distancing and being with our family members and our children, and it is an exceptional opportunity that has contributed to strengthening family bonding and community rapprochement through the presence of family members with each other. Some for extended periods of the day.

Tariq Al Habsi

Citizen Tariq Ali Saif Al Habsi said: The pandemic has contributed to changing some of the social habits represented by remote communication through modern technologies to meet with family and friends in order to preserve their health and safety, and to strengthen the relationship of family members with each other through their presence in homes, which are positive indicators that will work to end the pandemic. Soon, he praised the state’s outstanding efforts in managing the pandemic, as well as its interest in society and the psychological aspect by offering initiatives and messages that spread the spirit of reassurance, positive spirit and safety.

He stressed that members of society must make even a few of the great efforts directed by the various cadres in the first line of defense, by applying precautionary measures and exploiting social distancing that calls for staying at home and investing time in carrying out daily tasks with children.

He called for the need for parents to explain to their children the reason for everyone’s presence in homes this period, and its importance in preserving the health and safety of everyone without raising concerns, as a matter of highlighting the role of community members in strengthening the state’s efforts and developing the spirit of belonging and love for the land and the homeland.