Hala Al Khayyat (Abu Dhabi)

Public parks and beaches in the city of Abu Dhabi and its environs witnessed a great turnout from families, children and visitors during the second day of Eid Al-Fitr, especially during the hours before sunset, until late at night, enjoying the atmosphere of Eid amid green spaces and landscapes.

The games in the parks and gardens attracted children to enjoy the atmosphere of the holiday, and the football and basketball fields in the gardens received a remarkable turnout from young people who practiced their sports hobbies.

Water and beach sports were present yesterday, as a large number of the public went to the beaches that extend along the Abu Dhabi Corniche, in addition to Al Hudayriat and Al Bateen beaches.

The Municipality of Abu Dhabi City raised the readiness of the beaches and gardens to receive their visitors during the days of Eid Al-Fitr, and the state of the assets in the beaches was checked, and comprehensive maintenance was carried out, to be able to accommodate the large numbers of visitors that will flock to it, during the vacation that continues until this evening (Sunday), and to ensure that The safety of its work and performance, in addition to raising the level of services, such as security, hygiene, lifeguards and nursing services.

