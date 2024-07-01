President spent the weekend with his wife and children; According to newspaper, Democrat studies strategies to calm allies

The President of the United States, Joe Bidenspent the weekend with his wife and children at Camp David (official rural residence in the State of Maryland) after his poor performance in the presidential debate on Thursday (June 27, 2024) culminated in a wave of criticism from the international press and raised concerns among members of the Democratic Party.

According to the New York Timesfamily members have asked Biden to stay in the race. Some have even offered to help more actively in the campaign.

“One of the loudest voices imploring Biden to resist pressure to drop out was his son Hunter Biden, whom the president has long leaned on for advice.”says the North American newspaper.

According to the report, Biden is studying ways to reassure members of the Democratic Party and calm the media.

“Biden has been soliciting ideas from advisers on how to proceed, and his team has discussed whether he should give an interview or defend himself and change the narrative, but nothing has been decided yet.”states the Teams.

Since the debate, newspapers such as guardian It is Wall Street Journal has been pushing for Biden to drop out of the race and be replaced by another Democratic candidate, mainly because of his age (81). The president, the oldest to hold the office in history, will be 86 years old at the end of his term, if he is reelected.

Second survey released by CBS Newsthe number of readers who want Biden to be replaced by another candidate also rose to 72% after the debate. It was 63% in February.

Biden’s weakened debate

During the clash with donald trump on Thursday (June 27), Biden appeared to ramble several times. With her voice hoarse from the flu, she cleared her throat and coughed several times. He also had difficulty formulating and completing sentences clearly. The Democrat’s performance was the target of memes on the Internet.

Watch moments when the Democrat gets stuck during the debate:

#Debates2024 This was savage. I walked by the TV and all I heard was: pic.twitter.com/juc9eJolm0 — nik t. hatziefstathiou (@nikthehat) June 28, 2024