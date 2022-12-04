Now I quote comments by Rigoberto López Valdivia in the book “Notes on Socialism and Religious Progressivism, by Editorial Tradición, under the title: “The Reforms to Family Law of 1974, a New Form of Totalitarianism and Instrument for the Dissolution of the Family”, which They appeared in the Official Gazette on December 31, 1974…

We will try to demonstrate that under the pretext of benefiting women, they were actually seriously harmed and in this regard the author says, after commenting on some of them: “The true purpose of all these reforms. The reforms of 1974 are very unfortunate to Family Law and we think that in reality the only thing that is sought with them is to remove the woman from her own sphere, which is the home, since she is forced or induced in almost all cases to look for a paid job outside of it, with the consequence that the children will have to be left in the care of nurseries, that is, the basic principles of the family are destroyed, since education through said nurseries will come to remain in the hands of the State, which constitutes a more , and the most serious, of totalitarianism, because if it is inconvenient for the State to take over the economy by becoming an industrialist, merchant and farmer, much more inconvenient is that it take over education and of the conscience of children from the first years of their lives, which is, I believe, the purpose, ultimately, that is pursued with the reform of Family Law.

For a proper understanding of the issue, it is necessary to locate it from the general concept of what is called “The Mexican Revolution.” The Mexican revolution is part of a broader movement: the “world revolution”, which is nothing more than the project supported by the Masonic forces and by the Secret World Government, of which it is a part, to de-Christianize society, or better said, to destroy what is known by the name of “Western Christian Civilization”.

This movement, which existed in the past, emerged in the French Revolution and in Mexico it has manifested itself in successive explosions: the War of Independence, those of the “Juarista Reform” and the “Mexican Revolution.” The foundations on which Western Christian civilization is based are: religion, the concept of homeland and the institutions of family and private property. The blows of the world revolution are directed against these 4 pillars, and Mexico is an example of the successive and growing attacks against those institutions and concepts and principles. Now I only add that these legal reforms were decreed during the Luis Echeverría regime, which so much he attacked us with the threat of taking land from farmers across the country.