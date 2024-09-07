The family of 26-year-old Turkish-American human rights activist Aysenur Ezgi, who was killed on Friday during her first mission as a volunteer in the West Bank, rejects the Israeli army’s version that the woman was throwing stones when she was shot in the head by Israeli occupation troops, according to a statement posted on social media and cited by various media outlets. The International Solidarity Movement (ISM), the pacifist organization that advocates non-violent resistance to which Ezgi belonged, also denies this version. The NGO says in another statement that the volunteer was about 200 meters from the soldier who killed her “in cold blood,” so, they argue, she did not pose a threat and that stones were not being thrown. The family does not accept the investigation into what happened that the military of the Jewish State has announced it will carry out as “inadequate” and calls on the United States government to carry out an independent one and to determine responsibilities.

“We ask the president [Joe] Biden, to the vice president [Kamala] Harris and the Secretary of State [Antony] Blinken to order an independent investigation into the unlawful killing of an American citizen and to ensure full accountability for the guilty parties,” the text reads. The family maintains that Ezgi “was killed by a bullet that, according to a video, came from an Israeli soldier.” Caution surrounds the reaction of Washington, Israel’s main ally and which is awaiting information; a position that contrasts with that of Turkey, whose authorities have not hesitated to directly accuse the military, whom they will bring to justice.

“Aysenur was more than 200 metres from where the Israeli soldiers were, and there was no confrontation in the minutes before she was shot. However, from that distance, neither she nor anyone else could have been perceived as a threat. She was killed in cold blood,” the ISM concludes. The United Nations is also calling for an investigation, according to Stéphane Dujarric, spokesman for the secretary-general. “We would like to see a full investigation into the circumstances and for people to be held accountable,” he said late on Friday.

The incident took place in the village of Beita (south of Nablus), near one of the illegal Jewish settlements that dot the area, during the weekly protest demonstration. There, “the Israeli army intentionally shot and killed a human rights activist,” denounces the ISM. The NGO says that the activist is the 18th fatality since protests against Jewish settlers on occupied land near Beita began three years ago. The list of the other 17, all Palestinians, includes seven minors. That is why they do not consider Friday’s death an isolated incident.

The Israeli military’s version differs from that offered to EL PAÍS by witnesses and colleagues of Ezgi, supported by some images, in Nablus, where the body was taken and where the autopsy was performed. “It was a fatal shot” fired by an Israeli soldier who had perfect vision, describes the Israeli anti-occupation activist Jonathan Pollak, 42 ​​years old. Some witnesses have seen Israeli soldiers on Saturday carrying out investigations at the scene of the incident. The army said on Friday that one of its soldiers shot at “the main instigator” of the stone throwing, who “represented a threat.” Meanwhile, the family has not announced the fate of the body, whether it will be buried in Turkey, where he was born, or in the USA, where he lived.

“We were peacefully demonstrating alongside Palestinians against the colonization of their land and the illegal settlement of Evyatar. The situation escalated when the Israeli army started firing tear gas and live ammunition, forcing us to retreat,” one of the ISM team members under the pseudonym Maryam Dag said in the statement. “We were standing on the road, about 200 meters from the soldiers, with a sniper clearly visible on the roof.” [de una vivienda]. Our volunteer colleague was standing a little further back, near an olive tree with some other activists. Despite this, the army intentionally shot her in the head,” she adds.

The deaths of other US activists and reporters in similar circumstances in recent years, such as Shireen Abu Akleh, a correspondent for Al Jazeera who was killed in Jenin by Israeli soldiers in 2022, have not altered the broad and historic support for Israel at the diplomatic, political and military levels by the US in its conflict over Palestine. Ezgi’s death is the third of an international ISM activist in Palestine. In 2003, the young American Rachel Corrie was run over by an Israeli military bulldozer in southern Gaza. Shortly afterwards, the young British man Tom Hurndall was fatally shot in the head in another protest against the occupation.

Aysenur Ezgi, a graduate of the University of Washington before the summer, arrived in the region on Tuesday, received training from her peers on Wednesday in Ramallah, the administrative capital of the West Bank, and on Friday, shortly after beginning her first outing as a volunteer, she met her death, ISM members said. “Like the olive tree under which she lay and where she breathed her last, Aysenur was strong and beautiful. Her presence in our lives has been unnecessarily, illegally and violently erased by the Israeli army,” her family said.

