Relatives, friends and colleagues are in the Frisian Marsum this morning to say goodbye to Piet Paulusma. The funeral of the weatherman will take place there privately.

The public was able to say goodbye to the Frisian weatherman yesterday. People from all over the country had traveled to Harlingen to pay a final greeting to Paulusma.

The weatherman died last Sunday at the age of 65 from the effects of cancer. ‘Piet had been suffering from cancer for some time, which he did not want to publicize’, his employer shared Omroep Max after the death of Paulusma. ‘We are grateful to Piet for everything he has done for us and wish the relatives a lot of strength.’

Read more below the photo.

Ambience image of the funeral of Piet Paulusma at the farewell center. © ANP



sunbeam

Yesterday, people in the Entrepotgebouw in Harlingen were able to pay their last greetings to the beloved TV face from 12:00 to 17:00. ,,Everything open, beautiful towards the sea”, said funeral director Casper van Veen. Through one of the windows a sunbeam lands right on the weatherman’s coffin. “It just doesn’t get any better than this. It’s as if Piet still controls the weather himself.” See also The Government will take the housing law to the Council of Ministers on Tuesday despite the contrary report from the Judiciary Paulusma’s former lawyer Hans Anker called the farewell ‘particularly impressive’. He did not know that Paulusma, whom he describes as ‘accessible, approachable and accessible’, was ill. The mayor of Harlingen and Jan Slagter, director of Omroep Max and Paulusma’s last employer, were also present early.

SBS6

De Fries, who grew up in the village of Tzum, started his career as a weather forecaster in 1985 at Omrop Friesland, first on the radio and later on daily television. “In my spare time and at Omroep Friesland I made weather forecasts,” he said earlier. ,,My breakthrough was in the winter of 1995/1996. Where colleagues counted on thaw, I predicted severe frost. Eleven cities fever quickly arose and I was appointed advisor by De Friesche Elf Steden, the association that organizes the Elfstedentocht.” The journey of journeys did not come in the end. A year later Piet started at SBS6 and there was an Elfstedentocht.