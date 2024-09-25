The Mexican journalist André Marín died on September 16 at the age of 52, This is after health complications resulting from infection with a bacteria in 2020. He left home in a hospital in Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico, where he had undergone a double lung transplant in early September.

A few days after the death of Andre Marin, Family and friends bid him farewell on earth and this weekend a mass was held in Lomas de Chapultepec in Mexico City, attended by friends, family, wife (now widowed) and his three children, who honored his memory.

Several news portals reported that the ceremony to bid farewell to André Marín took place in the parish of Santa Teresita del Niño Jesús, and his wife asked not to be captured by the cameras or to be asked for interviews.

During the religious ceremony, the attendees were moved, including journalists. Maggie Hegyi, Denisse Maerker and Hector Sandarti, who were personal friends of André Marín.

The journalist David Faitelson was also at the private ceremony to bid farewell to André Marín, They both worked together on different occasions and in an interview with ‘Ventaneando’ he was moved: “The family is very affected, his wife Paty has really suffered a lot, she has slept little, she has eaten badly, she has had terrible days because she has been with a person who unfortunately became ill. He fought until the end, his wife did not leave him for a moment.”

André Marín Puig was one of the most famous journalists and sports commentators in recent years in Mexicowe saw him working on programs such as ‘The Last Word’ and ‘Fox Sports Radio’, on Fox Sports.

André Marín began his career as a sports journalist in 1988. for TV Azteca, where he worked as a correspondent and commentator on broadcasts of the Liga MX and the Mexican National Team. According to information in his biography, he was also part of the group of panelists on the programs ‘Los Protagonistas’ and ‘Depor TV’, alongside professionals such as José Ramón Fernández and David Faitelson.

Rest in peace André Marín Puig.