Family | An uncompromising jury evaluates the store’s spinach pancakes and found their favorite – Nutritionist tells you what is good to know about pancakes

The children’s jury chose their favorites from the spinach leaves of the shops. The nutritionist found quite a bit of salt but little spinach in the pancakes.

“Our the family treats ‘stacked’ fanatically, above all to a sufficient number of them, ”replied the 5-year-old Freia Kivekkä Mum Anna Kivekäs to the question of the relationship of the family to spinach pancakes.

Equally happy answers came from other parents when HS Our family convened a dozen children between the ages of 3 and 12 to evaluate the ready-made spinach shops in the store: they were on each family’s menu, and most of the children said they liked them.