Sharjah (WAM)

The Cultural and Media Office of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah is organizing a Family Media Forum on the fifth and sixth of April under the patronage of the wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Muhammad Al Qasimi, President of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah.

Salha Ghabsh, Head of the Cultural and Media Office at the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, said that “family media” is an initiative inspired by its importance and power as it addresses an important social institution in all human societies, because it establishes a community and a family, which must be nurtured at all levels, and by sending messages in support of its existence and responsibility through Available channels.

She added: There is no doubt that the media, in all its traditional and modern forms and forms, is one of the most important channels affecting the strengthening of the pillars of the family and clarifying its roles. It is based on its programs.