Family | A priest from Oulu moved to congested Finland – Now tells how an outsider sees everything

In the past, adult children returned to the neighborhood of their childhood home, now their parents are leaving. Satu Kreivi-Palosaari from Oulu moved to Vantaa in congested Finland and now talks about the upheaval in his life.

The author is a priest and journalist who has lived in Oulu for a long time, originally from Orajärvi in ​​Pello, Lapland. In Lapland, grandmother is often called ämmi, grandfather is called äjmi.

September on the last day, there is a strange sight in the parking lot of a new apartment building in Vantaa. At least 15 moving trucks unload goods into homes at the same time. There are questions in the air: Where are the warehouses here? Does anyone know where the sauna is?

Our moving load will not arrive until the evening, but the daughter from the other side of the road runs towards us with a roll of cardboard under her arm. The floors of the new home must be protected. The moment is revolutionary for everyone.

Moving day.

We are moving from Oulu to Vantaa, me, the grandmother, the mother-in-law, who has got a part-time job as a parish priest in Haaga, my retired husband and our adult son with intellectual disabilities.

The decision is absurd by all standards. A lovely home in the center of Oulu, a permanent position as a priest, the northern air on the skin of Lapland people. Acquaintances and relatives met at Rotuaari every week without arranging meetings.

During my twenty years in Oulun, I traveled by bus only once. Until the moving day, it is uncertain whether we will even get a parking space in the yard of our own home. The home is 30 square meters smaller than in Oulu, but the rent is a hundred more.

Satu Kreivi-Palosaari, who moved to the capital region for the sake of her children and grandchildren, got a job in Haaga parish.

Life in the shadows of war

In February 2018, I received the notification that my first grandchild had been born. At first, I think I will see my grandchild once a month. It feels like a pain limit, so that I can keep up with the growth. It quickly becomes clear that the plan is too ambitious. Once every two months is better. In addition, a week at Christmas and in the summer.

In March 2020, everything will change. There will be Corona and a shutdown in Uusimaa. During the year, I see my grandchildren twice. In February 2022, Russia will attack Ukraine. Corona is a small problem. Now we live in the shadows of war. In April, my daughter’s family will have another baby. We are talking about the recession, the energy crisis, preparing for more difficult times.

A four-day-old baby looks at me like a four-day-old looks at me.

“A few Vanthaales,” I say to my husband.

“Just a few,” he replies.

We move closer to our grandchildren, closer to our adult children. When times are hard, family has each other after all. I buy iodine for the medicine cabinet, for everyone. Before moving, I read an article about the hatred of Helsinki in Finland, which I can already touch in Oulu. You can’t live there, my friend explains. What’s the point of moving to congested Finland, my co-worker says.

A baby’s life.

In my daughter’s family, our neighbor, we live in a two-home model. There is also another granny nearby. I’m starting to understand that it’s a big deal to talk about moving to Helsinki if you live in Vantaa. I read on social media that people from Vantaa avoid mentioning their place of residence by talking about the capital region. Why can’t you say you live in Vantaa?

I think it’s convenient to talk about the capital region if you live in Vantaa, work in Helsinki and one of the family members who are moving has their home in Espoo. Can you say that our life takes place in the capital region?

Do you have to penetrate at the same time?

One day I learned that the Tikkurila bus terminal has 16 bus platforms, 15 of which are nicely next to each other, but exactly the platform number 16 I needed was on the other side of the road. The price of learning is being late for the bus.

I worry all the time whether I will make it to the train on time. A few times it has gone right under my nose. “Do you have to penetrate at the same time?” a woman snaps at me irritably at the train door. I slip through the door. In the future, you should let those coming off the train before trying to get inside yourself.

During the month, I have socialized in public transport to that strange state where we are – usually with the help of a cell phone – each of us in our own world. At the same time, you have to be on the lookout for people who are drunk, drugged, or otherwise behaving strangely.

For the first three weeks before the actual move, I will stay on my daughter’s family’s couch. “Mother-in-law, you can borrow my toothbrush,” says the grandchild.

How long does the honeymoon last? The grandmother of the children’s capital region habitually takes the little ones by car to sibling swimming. As a distant parent, pampering has been allowed. When the grandchildren traveled all the way to Oulu, gifts and ice cream were not counted. A four-year-old remembers it. “There are always goodies at Ämmila!” he declares.

People over 55 on the move

When I hold my baby for the first time in February 2018, I wonder how someone can be so dear and familiar and yet at the same time a stranger and a new person. My body is finding movement paths that were lost for 25 years. When I get up from the floor to change diapers, my back hurts. The night on the sofa of the baby family is interrupted. My foggy brain realizes the crying coming from the bedroom and the fact that I can no longer watch.

Still, the worries related to the corona and the world situation – and also the need to experience yet another new track in working life – have led to this point, which has surprised all friends.

New home corners.

In 2019, Väestöliitto conducted a review of nearly a hundred grandparenting studies. Based on the research review, active grandparenting is most beneficial to those grandparents who do not live with their grandchildren, but who participate in their lives.

Migration researcher Timo Aron in the 21st century and especially in the last ten years, the movement of people over 55 years old to live near the children and their families living in the growth centers has clearly accelerated.

In the past, adult children returned to the neighborhood of their childhood home, now their parents are leaving. They typically move to smaller cities near big cities, such as Salo or Hämeenlinna. The solutions are not only rational, but emotions decide.

On the daycare trip.

Nature experiences on a daycare trip

As soon as we move in, we download the route guides to our mobile phones and present our first wishes regarding the product selection to the local Aleppa. The atmosphere in Vantaa is refreshingly international. I speak my bad English more in a month than in ten years in Oulu. The building company’s instructions remind about equality and tolerance.

At my workplace, in Huopalahti church, only vegetarian food is served. I soon realize that bragging about being near the airport is not worth it. We are ashamed of flying. I will become a member of a clothing loan company, as I was in Oulu. It interests many.

I can come pick up my grandchild from daycare. On the way, the four-year-old notices apples, sticks and acorns. He presents the places where there were butterflies in the summer. I am in the middle of a nature experience. Moving to a quiet neighborhood in Vantaa does not mean moving from the country to the city, but rather the opposite, when we lived in the heart of Oulu.

At the playground, I notice that children talk about their feelings in a new way. “I’m having a good time” or “I felt bad” are often heard.

On a scooter in traffic.

Get on the bus with the board under your arm

The four-year-old uses the new kickboard he got from his father as a habit in the suburbs. I’m living in the movie Risto Räppääjä! The child grabs the board under his arm and habitually climbs the bus and the wildly long escalators.

On our third day in Vantaa, we are guided to Kontti and Ikea. In Helsinki, we can find exactly the cabinets we want that are out of stock at the online thrift shop.

I put our old bookshelf up for free on a Facebook flea market and get dozens of private messages in no time. I arrange a search with a reliable person and inform twenty people that the shelf is reserved. The applicant does not arrive.

Cultural experiences.

We covet museums in our departures. We sing live karaoke and dance Aira Samulinin with in Pasila’s Fame Museum. We have HAM, Kiasma and Amos Rex in our lives.

But what about skiing? The daughter says that last winter she saw the beginning of a ski slope a kilometer away. Still, everyone warns that there may not be any snow. Fortunately, our home is 12 minutes away from Sipoonkorpe. This is Finland and there are plenty of forests.

Learning a new rhythm of life is tiring. In traffic, fast transitions and hurrying are “basic”, but you also need to know how to wait: your turn, train, bus or service. I learned to go to the bus stop at 8:57, when the bus arrives at 9:03.

I’ve laughed out loud at this kind of one-minute game before.