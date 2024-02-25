Family | A divorced person can spoil their child's relationship with the other parent out of bitterness – this is alienation

The disadvantages of alienation can be seen even in adulthood as various emotional problems.

Junior alienation occurs in about every tenth divorce and about every fourth protracted custody dispute, says the special expert of the Association of First and Shelter Homes Johanna Vaitomaa.

Alienation is causing harm to the relationship between the child and the other parent. An alienating parent may, for example, slander the other parent or limit contact between the child and the parent.

“For example, an alienating parent can come up with something so nice to do for the time when the child is supposed to see the other parent that the child doesn't want to leave – as if the child himself came to that conclusion, even though the background is manipulation of the child's mind,” Vaitomaa describes.

According to Vaitomaa, children between the ages of 9 and 15 may be particularly susceptible to the effects of alienation, as younger children live more in the moment and may not yet understand what the alienating parent is aiming for or hoping for from the child.

Even if the child has had a positive relationship with both of his parents during his life, the child can still be alienated really badly. In the worst case, the relationship with the other parent is completely severed.

Wasteland reminds that the child always tries to maintain the family connection and often wishes that the parents would get back together. Alienation is a very heavy and stressful situation for a child, where an alliance with the other parent can seem like the only way to survive.

According to Vaitomaa, alienation is mental violence towards a child, and it can have really wide-ranging effects on the child's well-being. Alienation can cause the child, for example, guilt, depression, trust problems and anxiety.

The child may also develop psychosomatic symptoms, such as sleep problems, headaches or stomachaches. Vaitomaa is mentioned Tiina Maria Miettinen a doctoral study published in 2022, according to which young people who have experienced alienation also have a higher risk of suicide.

The disadvantages of alienation can be seen even in adulthood as various emotional problems.

It can be difficult for a child to get information about a parent's oppressive behavior, in which case the alienation may go unnoticed.

Not to cry according to, the background of alienating behavior is often bitterness and a desire for revenge: a parent may have difficulty letting go of an ended relationship, and when he is unable to deal with his own feelings, he transfers them to the child.

“A parent who acts alienatingly also has the inability to feel empathy: he does not see the situation from the child's point of view and does not take into account the harm his own actions have on the child. A personality disorder, most typically narcissism, may have an effect in the background. It is in the child's interest that he maintains a good relationship with both parents.”

According to Vaitomaa, in some cases, the motivation for alienation can also be overprotectiveness or the need for control. If already during family life only one parent has defined what is the right way to care for or raise a child, after a divorce the parent may have difficulty trusting the other parent's parenting.

“ “There may be a personality disorder in the background, most typically narcissism.”

Alienation challenges professionals, as situations of alienation can be really difficult to recognize.

However, progress has been made in recent years: the issue has been brought up a lot, and professionals have even more tools to identify alienation, says the docent of forensic psychology at the University of Helsinki and the leading researcher of the Institute of Health and Welfare (THL) Taina Laajasalo.

“Combating alienation is now also included in the government program.”

According to Laajasalo, the responsibility for identifying alienation is typically shared between several different parties. For example, child welfare, health care, child psychiatry and even the police can be involved if there are suspicions or claims of violence in the background. The situations may also involve several legal processes.

According to Laajasalo, it is difficult to recognize alienation, for example, because it can be difficult to get information from the child. Parents' descriptions, on the other hand, can differ radically from each other, in which case it can be difficult for professionals to know whose word to trust.

“ “Combating alienation is now also included in the government program.”

At worst, it can happen that the professionals support the alienating parent's story, and decisions about the care of the child are made on this basis.

“For example, in legal processes, it would be important to open up as concretely as possible what kind of alienation behavior or activity there has been in this particular family, because alienation is a very broad term and many things can be hidden under it. It is also important to distinguish between estrangement and alienation – the relationship between a child and a parent can be broken and suffer for reasons other than alienation.”

Laajasalo encourages the parents against whom the child is alienated to seek help. You can apply for it, for example, at a family counseling center, occupational health care or the separation services of organizations.

It would be important for parents to try to maintain at least some kind of contact with their children as much as possible.

“In this connection, it would be good to try not to be provoked by the actions of the alienating parent and offer the child a safe presence.”