Rodrigo García Barcha (Bogotá, 64 years old) wanted to recreate the scenes of the great family meals from Italian cinema, but implement them in the Guadalupe Valley, in those vast and leafy desert spaces of the wine-growing region of Baja California. He also wanted to put a Mexican family there, nourished by an identity mixed by the traits and customs that come from the proximity of the border. He also wanted the story he was filming to be simple and to reveal in a single Sunday afternoon how complex and wonderful blood ties are. That’s why he did Familya film production — the first in his repertoire as a director that is filmed in Spanish and in Mexico — that will premiere on Netflix on December 15, and which tells the story of three sisters and a brother who meet in their father’s house to receive news about your future.

Leo is an adult man, a widower, who owns—along with his three daughters and his son Beny—a piece of land that produces olive trees in northern Mexico. He laughs and cries as men like him are rarely seen in public, planted in the maturity of his life, supporting a home with the absence of the mother of the clan. Araceli, artist, absent and yet, although dead, is the ghost around which the most intimate and violent expressions of love, hate and nostalgia develop that are expressed at the table where daughters, son, grandchildren are sitting. and granddaughters. There is also Clara, Leo’s current partner, an intelligent, strong woman, about 20 years younger than him, overwhelmed at times by what she has to accept as part of the sentimental life of that tribe, sometimes wild and chaotic.

Rodrigo García identifies greatly with Leo—the protagonist of Family— and that was also helped by the fact that the Mexican actor Daniel Giménez Cacho played him: “I allowed a lot of me to slip into Leo. But I’m not like him. I don’t have Leo’s problems or Leo’s circumstances. But he is definitely very close to me. And curiously, during the filming, the only ones from that generation were Daniel and I. We both have children of those ages and we have both been married for a long time. “I felt like we had some kind of connection and mutual understanding.”

García Barcha speaks with Daniel Giménez Cacho, characterized as Leo, during the filming of the film. Alejandro López Pineda (Netflix)

García Barcha considers that Family, from start to finish, “it’s like a homecoming.” A return to Mexico where his father, Gabriel García Márquez, and his mother, Mercedes Barcha Pardo, built a life and literary myth in which he grew and developed. A country that, although he was not born in it, was where he lived the longest, later settling in the United States and filming productions in English for more than 20 years—including several episodes of world-acclaimed series such as The Sopranos either Six Feet Under.

In the book that the filmmaker wrote in 2021, with dedication to his parents, Gabo and Mercedes: a farewell, He narrated intimately, with tenderness and iron sincerity, his experience as part of that world-famous family clan and the reasons that led him to move away from the spotlight that his family had attracted since he was very small: “I didn’t realize, until well into my forties, that my decision to live and work in Los Angeles and in English was a deliberate, if unconscious, choice to make my own path away from my father’s sphere of influence.”

Family It is not about his own family, but in the film there are many of the topics that most touch and concern the director. That is why he was also very attracted to that story that he has not yet seen told on the big screen about men like him, at a vital moment in his existence: “I don’t think I have seen in Mexico, or in Latin America, that movie about a man that he is at that moment in which he is no longer young, but he is not old either. And that interested me,” he says. He assures that Leo “is not an old-fashioned male patriarch,” because the closeness of his three daughters, Rebeca (Ilse Salas), Julia (Cassandra Ciangherotti) and Mariana (Natalia Solián) They make the game of exchanging strength and power between them a shared one. The visions and decisions of each of them also influence, cornering and pushing the father to the limit, wrapped between fury and affection, and the impossibility of reaching an agreement on the decision about the future of his property. In the equation, Beny, the youngest son, seems like a character frozen in time, the man who wants to be more independent, but who, at the same time, is the only one who wants to follow his father and support him in the decisions that determine his future. future.

Women and parenthood

In Family, García Barcha decided that there would be three daughters—and not two like he has in real life—to make it “a little more complicated.” One of the most powerful scenes in the film will be that intimate moment between the three women talking about their own lives, remembering and also calling out past mistakes to the dead mother and the father who is trying to reinvent himself to survive. The decisions of one will be questioned by the others, and they themselves will be at the limit of their emotions to try to understand each other and how each one lives with the decisions that she made for her life. “All three are affectionate, generous and also very selfish. If the mother were alive, she would surely have things thrown at her too. They would be unfair to her. But the mother is a totally idealized figure, because she is dead,” he reflects.

Maribel Verdú plays Clara in ‘Family’ (dir. García Barcha, 2023). Alejandro López Pineda (Netflix)

In an interview with TV UNAM, in 2018, García Barcha said: “When I started writing my first script, which was going to have five different stories, the idea was that some would be about men and others about women, but I realized that the female characters suited me better. ”. For this project, the director relied on the actresses and the screenwriter Bárbara Colio—who helped the script originally written in English and intended for the United States to relate as closely as possible to a Mexican family on the border—so that the women were the closest to reality “and not women imagined by a man.”

The entire problem of the film, he assures in conclusion, could be encapsulated in what Mariana, the youngest, says to her sisters: “I have only wanted two things in my life. “My dad’s approval and not needing my dad’s approval,” she says.

Sitting at the table, with teary eyes and a strained tone of voice so as not to break, Leo repeats to his daughters, his son and his grandchildren: “I understand my parents more and more and I love them more and more.” He tries to explain, without much success, the terrible way he feels, the horror of the abyss, the fear of not knowing what’s next, the sadness of not being able to turn back time. García Barcha assures that that part is entirely his, when he began to understand—finally—his parents. “I think parents grow a lot after they die, they get a lot bigger. And yes, although one sees them in some way more clearly, with judgment, one also understands them more, one more forgives them. And it’s not like there are many things to forgive. It’s what he says there, his deafness, his foolishness, his sadness. Because we can’t stand it when our parents are human, that they are sad, that they feel like failures.”

The cast applauds Isabella Arroyo, dressed as Amanda, at one point during filming. Alejandro López Pineda (Netflix)

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS México newsletter and receive all the key information on current events in this country