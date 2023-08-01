FromJohannes Welte close

In principle, mountain rescue in Austria is free of charge. Two German families had ignored a blocking sign in Tyrol and are now being presented with a hefty bill.

Oetz – The Tyrolean Ötztal (Austria) is actually known as a winter sports paradise. But the mountain scenery with its three-thousanders also attracts holidaymakers in summer – including five hikers from the Tübingen (Baden-Württemberg), Hildesheim and Munich area, who had four children with them. On Sunday, the group went hiking to the Armelenhütte at an altitude of 1747 meters. Here there is a breathtaking view of the Mieminger chain, the Lechtal, Stubai and Ötztal Alps. With them were two children aged eight and six years and two babies (eleven and 14 months old) who were transported in front carriers. Two of the hikers were walking in sandals.

Vacationers in Tyrol in sandals – then the group disregards barrier tapes

On the way back down into the valley, the group took a trail that was classified as black, i.e. difficult. Then they wanted to shorten the path and took another path that was noisy ORF blocked with caution tape and a stop sign. There was a good reason for this: During the storms of the past few weeks, trees had fallen in several places on the path, which was equipped with railings and steps, and the path was impassable.

The family had to be rescued by the mountain rescue service. © Oetz Mountain Rescue

When the hikers got to the blocked spots, they tried to go around the outside. They descended a slope and then got stuck in a gully blocked by large boulders and thickets. Because they didn’t know what to do, the parents called the Oetz Mountain Rescue Service at around 6:25 p.m. for help.

German vacationers in Tyrol in mountain trouble: the big bill is yet to come

They sent the “Martin 8” helicopter, which rescued two of the adults and the older children using a winch. “But the helicopter couldn’t save the two small children because there was no equipment for it,” says Florian Falkner, local manager of the Oetz Mountain Rescue Service Kronenzeitung. So the mountain rescue team worked their way to the rest of the group on foot: The helpers first had to cut up the trees lying across them with chainsaws and clear them away. The rest of the group was then brought safely down to the valley by the mountain rescuers when it was already dark. The operation ended at 10 p.m.

The case is not over with that: The costs for the use of around 8000 to 9000 euros will probably have to be paid by the holidaymakers themselves, reports the ORF. The action of the group is described by the mountain rescue service as “negligent”.

Another family misses the gondola and gets into mountain distress

On the same evening, another family from the Tübingen area – dad (33), mom (32), a boy (3) in a backpack and a toddler (four months) in a pram – got into mountain trouble at the Rifflsee (2032 meters): They had missed the last gondola down to the valley at 5:10 p.m. When descending on foot, they couldn’t get any further on the path with the pram and sounded the alarm. The Innerpitztal mountain rescue team brought the father (33) and the toddler unharmed to the valley. The mum and the boy were also flown into the valley with the Martin 8 helicopter.