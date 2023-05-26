Families with many children in Russia can increase the size of a tax-free land plot, as well as living space from which you can receive a tax deduction. Yana Lantratova, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Education, addressed the Prime Minister with such a request.

“In accordance with the tax legislation in force in the Russian Federation, individuals with three or more minor children are exempt from paying land tax on 600 sq. m of the area of ​​the land plot owned by them, ”says the document that Izvestia has.

At the same time, according to the Land Code of the Russian Federation, the land that the state provides to large families free of charge can be a much larger area – up to 15 acres, the text of the appeal says.

According to Yana Lantratova, it is advisable that the Russians have the opportunity not to pay tax on all preferential 15 acres.

The deputy also informs the head of the Cabinet that families with many children have access to additional tax deductions for the property tax of individuals in relation to one residential building or part of it in the amount of the cadastral value of 7 sq. m per minor child. If a family pays tax on an apartment or room, a deduction is provided in the amount of the cadastral value of 5 sq. m.

“However, in accordance with Article 50 of the Housing Code of the Russian Federation, at present, the norm for providing living space, depending on the region, ranges from 15 to 18 square meters. m per person. This indicator is applied if three or more people live in the apartment, ”the document says.

In this regard, the deputy proposes to deduct from the non-taxable base for an apartment from the norm 18 sq. m for each minor child.

Read more in the exclusive Izvestia article:

Size and significance: they want to give benefits to large families to pay land tax