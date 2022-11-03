Households with children under 3 years of age in which both parents earn up to 50,000 euros per year may apply for the ‘Check guarde’, an aid of between 800 and 1,200 euros per year per family to meet childcare expenses. In the case of individual taxation, the income cap will be 30,000 euros. The new aid, which will be retroactive, is intended for families who take their children to authorized private educational centers or municipal nursery schools that do not occupy places supported by public funds during the 2022-2023 academic year.

The amount of this aid, intended to defray the costs of registration, schooling and care for students between 0 and 3 years old, is set at a maximum of 1,200 euros per student, and the budget reserved for scholarships is 3.4 million of euros. With these figures, the Ministry of Education calculates that there will be 3,500 households that can benefit from the aid.

The approved income thresholds are higher than usual in this type of aid, since the intention of the Community is that average working families can opt for them and not only the lowest incomes. In previous similar calls, the aid has been deserted because the income criteria were very demanding.

The model does not conform to the spirit of the plan of the Ministry of Education to promote free public provision for children from 0 to 3 years, but it does fit the purpose of the Ministry of Education to finance positions also in private centers. The ‘check’ will be delivered to families that meet the requirements of the call, but parents can take their children to the school they want (within those authorized), public or private, which in practice does not differ of a concert.

in data 3.4

million euros is the budget reserved for aid.

3,500

Families, approximately, will benefit from the scholarships, according to the first calculations made by the Ministry.

The amount of the scholarship will range between 800 and 1,200 euros per student, and the expense must be justified at the end of the school year with invoices attesting to the total aid received. The amount not consumed must be returned with the legally stipulated interest.

The aid will be available to families from today, when the call was scheduled in the BORM. To qualify for the ‘Check save’, it will be a requirement that the income of the family unit in 2021, calculated as established in the regulatory bases of this aid, does not exceed the maximum thresholds determined in the call that are, according to the number of taxpayers, 30,000 euros for individual taxation and 50,000 euros for joint taxation.

In detail .

They can be requested during the next five business days.

.

The months of September and October past will be included retroactively.

.

Families must justify expenses at the end of the year.

Families who have registered in the months of September and October of this 2022-23 academic year may apply for the scholarship as long as they present proof of registration.

The ordinary period for submitting applications will be 5 working days, counting from the day following the publication of the abstract of the call. Applications must be completed using a form accessible at http://sede.carm.es, procedure code 3966.