Jaipur: Rajasthan Medical and Health Minister Dr. Raghu Sharma has given relief to the patients infected with the corona virus in the state and has instructed their families to meet the patients with PPE kits and other precautions and provide food to them.

Principal Secretary, Medical Department, Akhil Arora has issued these instructions keeping in view the isolation of infected patients and the stress caused by them.

According to the instructions, Kovid-19 patients, who are treated in state or private hospitals, meet their family members or relatives by taking all safety precautions (such as PPE kits, masks, gloves, fixed distance etc.) from the hospital within the stipulated time period. Be given.

It has also been directed that if the patient’s relatives or relatives want to give food brought to the patient from home, it can be given according to the prescribed protocol.

Also read-

Kovid-19 patients in India cross 52 lakhs, recovery rate 78.86 percent

IPL 2020: 13th season starts today, first match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings