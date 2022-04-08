Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- This Easter, families will be able to camp on El Maviri beachreported José Daniel Luna.

The general coordinator of Civil Protection of the municipality of Ahome He commented that after 7:00 p.m., no member of the families that are camping on the beach will be able to leave the island.

“At 7 in the afternoon the beach will be closed and whoever decides to go out at certain times will not be able to return until the next day.”

The official explained that the exit would only be allowed at night in the event that the justification for doing so was very relevant.

“Unless it is something very relevant, something urgent, we are trying to have a list of the people who will be camping so that in some way we have a record in case there is an emergency situation, they can somehow enter , but because they want to go out to go to the OXXO in Topolobampo or something else, that is not going to be allowed.”

He said bottled alcohol drinks will also not be allowed, and it will be a set number of drinks. It will be the Alcohol dependency who defines the number of drinks to enter the beach.

“Everything is going to be moderate and there will be surveillance 24 hours a day as it has always been done, there will be Public Security, the Navy and other federal agencies such as the National Guard, and we as Protection Civil We will also be watching.”

He added that he does not know will allow camping in the areas known as Puntillas, neither in the east nor in the west, due to the danger they represent.

“Both accesses will be restricted, they are dangerous areas, a very deep natural channel passes through the Puntilla Oriente, we will put up some banners where people are alerted in a timely manner. It commonly happens that people who have lost their lives are not from these areas, and so that they have knowledge”.

The coordinator of Civil Protection in Ahome He mentioned that next week, together with the Secretary of the Navy, it will be defined how many families can be allowed to camp during Holy Week in the El Maviri beach.

Likewise, I emphasize that no type of motorcycle, ATV or access to pets will be allowed.

“The main thing is that they have a quiet Easter, and it is important that all citizens understand that we have some limitations for reasons of greater cause. In the case of pets, it is because they do not raise the animal’s fecal matter.”