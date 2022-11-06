Parents of students in private schools expressed their concern that carrying out exams and student activities through electronic and smart devices, students lose writing and dictation skills, pointing out that their children are unable to write by hand as a result of the schools’ total reliance on smart and electronic devices.

Private schools confirmed that the application of smart tests allows them to be corrected simultaneously, and to give results after their completion, which allows the completion of the lesson.

She added that she sends homework and tests related to spelling to develop students’ level of writing, considering it a practical exercise in using pens.

Umm Haya Al-Majri said that her daughter suffers from poor writing and dictation due to the schools’ reliance on smart and electronic devices in solving tests and activities, in addition to solving homework, pointing out that her daughter’s handwriting was good since she entered school in the first grade, but her level declined with The use of electronic devices in writing became slow.

She explained that her daughter prefers electronic devices as it is easier to solve homework and activities, adding that she is working on developing her daughter’s skills by constantly asking her to copy stories.

The mother of the student, “Um Farah Ezz” in the first grade, considered that it is necessary to reuse paper for primary students, and to stay away, even temporarily, from electronic use to develop students’ skills in writing and dictation after their poor level in writing since some schools adopted smart and electronic devices in all their activities and classes. scholastic.

She pointed out that if schools continue to limit writing and rely entirely on smart and electronic devices, students will lose writing skills and outstanding calligraphy during the advanced school stages, and they will not be able to write any expressive text.

She was supported by “Umm Rawan”, who believes that “reliance on electronic devices in writing and tests loses students’ writing skills, and encourages them to copy ideas from the Internet.”

She pointed out that “some students cannot write a paper paragraph in Arabic or English because of their poor handwriting, lack of writing skill, and getting used to writing it electronically.” Arabic calligraphy.

Private school administrations in the northern emirates said that classes, semester activities and assignments depend on electronic and smart systems, and that students cannot be given worksheets to solve them and send them back to school for correction, as was the case before the “Corona” pandemic.

She explained that the majority of schools prefer to adopt electronic and smart means for their ease of access to students, informing teachers of them and correcting them faster.

She explained that she does not neglect paper writing, despite relying on smart and electronic devices, as tests and homework related to dictation are conducted and grades are divided between the student’s handwriting and the correct answer.

She called on the students’ families to develop their children’s skills by accustoming them to reading stories and resuming them while they were at home, which contributes to developing their writing skills better, considering that dictation is a practical exercise in using the pen.

She emphasized monitoring the most vulnerable students in writing, and developing plans to improve their handwriting and develop their level.