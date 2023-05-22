The left shoulder of Carmen Arriola (39) is a personal reminder of what it means in the life of Victoria, her daughter. A two-year-old girl who does not bear her last name nor did she gestate in her womb. “I am your mother”, she says on her skin. Beneath the iconic phrase is a face of hers with two faces: hers and, of course, Darth Vader’s, the Star Wars villain who inspired her tattoo. Indeed, Carmen —parted on the side, thick-framed glasses, shirt rolled up— is one of Victoria’s two mothers, but she does not appear on her birth certificate or on her National Identity Document. Before the law, she is a ghost, although she lives with the little girl and watches her dream every night.

Carmen has been in a relationship with Natalia Vega (38) for twelve years, a forestry engineer she met in a mine, in the city of Huaraz, Peru. Both are dedicated to the mining sector. In 2020, amid the uncertainty of the pandemic, they decided that they wanted to have a baby and opted for the ROPA method, the one where one provides the egg and the other harbors the pregnancy. In this case, Natalia. That same year, in November, they traveled to the United States and were married in Orlando, where two people of the same biological sex are allowed to marry. They did it knowing that in Peru it would not be valid.

Natalia gave birth in February 2021, in Lima. They decided that her first name would be Victoria because her arrival in this world was an epic in itself and that her third name would be Arriola given Carmen’s inability to give her her last name. In Peru Equal Marriage has produced fierce resistance since the 1990s. Although the various bills revive the public debate, sooner or later they are back on the books.

Without this guarantee that the State should grant, homoparental families face scenarios that violate them: in the hypothetical case that Natalia died, Carmen would not be able to take care of Victoria. The little one would stay with Natalia’s parents, who are already elderly, or she could even be handed over to INABIF, the public institution that cares about the well-being of abandoned children and adolescents nationwide. Furthermore, Carmen could not leave her an inheritance, leaving her helpless. Nor to Natalia herself. It’s like she’s a stranger.

On May 12, the Association of Homoparental Families of Peru presented in Congress a valuable document that they commissioned from the Ipsos polling company: a report that exposed in figures each of the difficulties and affectations suffered by diverse non-heterosexual families in the country. , which according to estimates exceeds 175,000. This work leads to an information gap on the LGBTIQ+ population. Some of the big problems that are revealed there are: 56% of diverse families have been discriminated against in public spaces, while 45% have been discriminated against by their direct family. Additionally, 7% have been evicted because of their gender identity or sexual orientation. And as for children, one in ten has been rejected in schools.

But it is not only about the mistreatment, but also about the high costs to which the system threatens you. Seven out of ten interviewees have incurred additional expenses due to the simple fact that their family does not fit into the typical model that the Catholic Church preaches. Those expenses are in health (69%), double health insurance (46%), marriage abroad (36%), pregnancy treatments (28%), education (20%), lawsuits (18%), among others. Having a child for a diverse family is a privilege for which they end up going into debt, paying sums of $15,000.

This is the case of Mabel Aguilar and Luisa Morcos: to have Noam, a light-eyed boy who will be three years old in August, they requested a loan from the bank that took them four years to repay. Despite the fact that Mabel is a journalist and university professor and Luisa, an account manager in an advertising agency. There are two unpleasant episodes that will recount in their department, in Magdalena del Mar: when they wanted to enroll Noam in a school and one of the parents told them to “look for another more alternative school that would accept these types of families who are fashionable” and how complex it was to travel with her child outside the country, because in the Migration area they did not conceive that “she did not have a father”.

“We have always existed, we are not a trend, only now we have more security to make ourselves visible. There are those who make you feel like you are a leper. It’s a shame, ”says Mabel Aguilar, who is Noam’s surrogate mother and the only one who appears on her National Identity Document. For almost any procedure, she prefers to say that she is a single mother rather than submit to an interrogation. She is forced to lie. In December of last year, they planned a family trip to Europe, and were practically held under suspicion at the airport. “They look at you as if you were stealing your son,” laments Luisa Morcos, who appears as her godmother in Noam’s baptism certificate.

After checking around ten colleges, the couple finally found one where they were accepted. “You can’t lie there. It is what your son is going to grow up with, it is the image that you are going to project and I do not want my son to have to say that I am his aunt. I know of many low-income families who unfortunately have to do it, because the public sector is more reluctant to understand, ”explains Luisa, who before meeting Mabel married the boyfriend she had been with for ten years in white. She divorced after five months. She chose to be free.

In the Association of Homoparental Families they also consider couples who do not have children, but do have a life project such as Martín Miranda (47), a secondary school teacher, and Eduardo Quispe (40), a painter. Both have lived together for eight years. Art brought them together and also their love for video games, Marvel movies and anime. Almost on the verge of forty, Miranda assumed his sexuality and came out of the closet. Not just in front of his family, but at school, where he’s openly gay. “Several students have told me that thanks to me they know that they can lead a normal life in the future. The boys deserve to grow up in better conditions than us because, due to the pressures, we had to hide who we were for a long time, ”he reflects. Regarding the possibility of being parents or getting married, Quispe considers it an injustice to have to leave the country to achieve his dreams. “I would like my children to grow up here, where my environment is, the people I love. Why do we have to leave? ”, he questions.

In addition to the survey, the association asked the children of its members to draw pictures of their families under the supervision of a psychologist. The result: fifty sheets smudged with markers and crayons, lots of color and tenderness. The tangible proof that they do exist, even though the State insists on looking at them from the other side.

