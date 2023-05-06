HIALEAH, Florida — You don’t have to go to the butcher shop to find the roasted pork loin and Spanish hams that Alberto Ruiz and his father, Minervo, sell each week. Just look for the open trunk of their sedan.

Men offer meats, avocados, tangerines and mamey from a parking space in front of a Cuban bakery.

Merchants like the Ruizes can be found in parking lots and on busy roads throughout Miami-Dade County, in South Florida. They offer agricultural products, tamales, seafood and meat from the trunk of their cars.

For some, it’s a sideline, for others, a full-time job. “I like to sell,” said Minervo Ruiz, 77.

The Ruizes, like other vendors, come from rural Cuba; are familiar with growing, maintaining, and selling agricultural products. Other merchants prepare meals such as tamales at home and offer them on the street.

Many of these sellers do not have a license. In Hialeah, a Cuban-American neighborhood, street vendors can get an annual license for $50 to sell items like bottled water, flowers and whole fruit.

But for public health reasons, they are not allowed to sell prepared foods or cut fruit, said Jesus Tundidor, a member of the Hialeah City Council.

Tundidor said the number of people selling from their cars had fallen in the last five years in Hialeah, which has long had a rule regulating street vending.

The law is enforced by the City. Sellers face fines of up to $250, but mostly get reprimands.

Another merchant, Juan Carlos Moreno Peña, 52, camped out in front of a discount clothing store. He offered oven-roasted pork loin, along with mortadella and chorizo, to Cubans who bought clothes to take back to the island.

I wish I could have my own store. “The dream of every Cuban is to be successful and have a formal business,” he said.

Many businesses operate alone, but others, like Sabor de Mi Cuba, have a fleet of cars that deliver tamales to customers year-round.

They also sell in parking lots or in businesses that welcome them, such as hair salons and nail salons.

Damaris Amador, 55, can make about $200 a day selling fruit from the trunk of her car in a Walmart parking lot in Miami.

It started a decade ago when he saw a merchant offering avocados for 50 cents a piece. Amador bought them all, put them in his trunk and sold them at a higher price.

“You work for yourself, you don’t have a boss or fixed hours,” he said. “But this is a sacrifice. Those who want can do it. I live from this”.

