Citizens and residents confirmed that they stipulated that the offices of domestic workers should receive a dose of the Corona virus vaccine, and that they obtain a negative result for a nasal swab valid for 72 hours, before they were brought to work in their homes, in order to protect their families from infection with the virus, and they said that domestic workers who work on the hour system They enter several homes daily for the purpose of cleaning, which may pose a threat to the health of the family, while the employment offices of servants made offers to their customers that guarantee the safety of their workers from the virus.

In detail, the director of an office for operating maids on the watch system, Sirin Al-Hadi, indicated that the office presented a safe health offer for families related to the domestic worker obtaining the anti-Corona vaccine, and examining the nasal swab to ensure that she is free of the virus.

She added that with the increasing demand for female workers by hours, and families requiring them to receive the vaccine and a negative result from the virus, all of its 20 female workers were vaccinated, and a nasal swab was performed for them 72 hours before they arrived at the client’s home. She said that the negative result and a copy of obtaining the vaccine are sent to the client’s phone to ensure the safety and health of the worker, pointing out that the client is interested in preserving the safety and health of his family members before bringing any domestic worker to his home.

For her part, an employee at a labor recruitment office in Fujairah, “Judy”, said that the maids’ market has gone through difficult conditions for some time in light of the restrictions imposed on office owners, but during the recent period the demand for temporary workers who work by the hour has increased, reaching more than 40 % Of requests.

She emphasized that the ease with which workers receive the vaccine free of charge has prompted a large number of offices to initiate vaccinations for them to increase the demand for them, because families are afraid of contracting the virus through these workers.

An employee in a servant recruitment office, Mona Ali, said that the demand for domestic workers, especially from the Indonesian, Ethiopian and Filipino nationalities, increased during the past week by a large percentage compared to previous periods, after she hung a paper on the office window that read: “We have domestic workers in restaurants against Corona Virus”.

She noted that labor recruitment offices have become competing in promoting temporary workers who have received vaccination, due to the demand by citizens and residents.

She confirmed that she had vaccinated all female workers in her office, whether temporary or permanent, to contribute to limiting the spread of the new Corona virus, and also encouraged citizens and residents who brought workers through her office to quickly administer the vaccine against Corona to female workers at home in order to preserve their safety from infection with the virus.

For her part, citizen Fatima Al Yamahi confirmed that, “two weeks ago, I had to search for offices for the recruitment of temporary workers who were vaccinated against the Corona virus, after the services of a worker who served in my home had been terminated,” noting that she had no difficulty finding female restaurant workers due to the establishment of recruitment offices Maids vaccinate them.

She indicated that she prefers the domestic worker to work on the clock system until she gets a new worker to settle in her home for the next two years, especially since the workers are more vulnerable to infection with the virus because they are directly mixed with delivery workers, and temporary workers may work for more than one family on the same day, so it was necessary. Who are vaccinated and checked periodically.

Citizen Issa Muhammad al-Hammadi supported her in the opinion, and said: “Temporary workers are at present much greater risk than a worker who works at home permanently, for she moves from one house to another and mixes her on a daily basis with different families, which exposes the families to the risk of contracting the Coronavirus.”

He noted that he was forced to search for female workers who work on the hourly system due to the many burdens of the house on one worker, especially since the education continued from a distance, and his wife required her to attend her workplace, which made him discharging domestic workers from housework in order to follow lessons remotely for his two sons, while she The temporary worker does housework such as cleaning and preparing breakfast and lunch.

He added: “The advertisements of the recruitment agencies through social media programs encouraged me to recruit a temporary worker after I was completely excluded from the idea for fear of my children being infected with the virus, as these offices offer the temporary worker her experiences with showing the paper of vaccination with the Corona virus and examination.”

Resident Muhammad Abu Saleh indicated that he required the servants office to send a domestic worker to clean his house for a period of five hours, who obtained the Corona vaccine, and as a result of a negative nasal swab 72 hours before her arrival to his home, and he continued that these workers may enter more than one house every day, and that from It is important to ensure their health, to avoid transmitting the infection to his family members and the rest of society.

high demand

Dr. Fathiya Abdullah Al-Awadi, Director of the Corona Examination Survey Center in Fujairah, confirmed that there is a high turnout of citizen and resident families to take vaccination against the Corona virus with the workers who work for them, noting the importance of domestic workers taking the vaccine, because most of them care for the elderly and children. They pose a great risk of transmitting the virus, and there are families who depend on them to buy home supplies, and they may be exposed to mixing with infected people.

Temporary workers are at greater risk than those who work at home because of their mixing with others.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

