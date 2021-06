Doula Pia Härkönen has been in dozens of births supporting families whose lives have something difficult and heavy. They remember strength and courage.

“Count shoulders down, relax your chin. ” It is often a doula Pia Härkönen first advice in childbirth.

The pain makes you easily tense, curled up. In childbirth, however, pain has a different meaning than at other times. It is not an alarm signal.