Washington DC- The government of the United States ordered this Sunday, January 23, the families of all US personnel at the US Embassy in Ukraine leave the country due to the “continued threat of military action by Russia”.

Similarly, the Department of State published a statement recommending that Americans who are in Ukraine leave the country and discouraged citizens from traveling to Russia.

“There are reports that Russia is planning significant military action against Ukraine and security conditions, particularly on Ukraine’s borders, in Crimea and in Russian-controlled areas of eastern Ukraine, are ‘unpredictable’ and may ‘deteriorate’. without notice,” the US Department of Foreign Affairs published.

The agency stressed that Americans should be aware that Russian military action anywhere in Ukraine could “seriously impact the US embassy” and its ability to provide consular services.

Because of the above, the Joe Biden government invited Americans to leave Ukraine by any means possible.

The State Department also asked Americans to register on its website so that if the crisis grows, contact them if necessary.