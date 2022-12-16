Khabarovsk governor Degtyarev announced compensation to the families of those killed in an accident with a bus

The families of those killed and injured in an accident with a bus in the Nanai district of the Khabarovsk Territory will be paid compensation. This was announced by the governor of the Russian region Mikhail Degtyarev in Telegram-channel.

“From the reserve fund of the Khabarovsk Territory, the families of the victims will receive 1 million rubles each, and we will pay 500 thousand rubles to the victims,” the head of the region wrote.

Degtyarev instructed the Ministry of Social Protection to prepare an appropriate order in order to sign it later. The Governor of the Khabarovsk Territory expressed condolences to the families and friends of the victims.

The accident occurred at the 178th kilometer of the Khabarovsk-Komsomolsk-on-Amur highway. Eight people died, 22 were injured. The bus driver transported shift workers – employees of the Amur Minerals company. He lost control of the corner, after which the vehicle drove into a ditch and overturned.

A Mi-8 helicopter of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia flew to the scene with rescuers and doctors on board. The footage from the scene of the death of eight people shows the bus lying on its side in a ditch, its windows are broken and the body is damaged.