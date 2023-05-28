Parents of students in public and private schools called on their children’s school administrations to provide greater attention and care, especially for their children with chronic diseases, especially those with high blood sugar, by following up on their condition periodically in the school clinic, and rehabilitating teachers to know the symptoms.

They reported that they provided their children with smart devices for diabetics, which enabled them to monitor their children’s health status while they were in school, which overcame the challenges their children faced during classes, such as high or low blood sugar, and pointed out that they face simple challenges represented by changing the class teacher, in addition to To the reserve teachers who are not aware of the nature of the symptoms that appear on their children during the crisis of their health condition.

On the other hand, school administrations confirmed that chronic disease students receive special care from teachers and school clinic nurses during the school day, to avoid the deterioration of their health, by organizing periodic meetings with parents, with the aim of training teachers to deal with their health condition, and knowing the dangerous symptoms of their disease to deal with. Direct contact with the student, and prevent any complications that require transfer to a hospital.

In detail, the guardian of a student suffering from diabetes, Fatima Al Ali, confirmed that the challenges that a child faces at school when he has a chronic disease are many, and it becomes more difficult with the change of classroom teachers, and the new teachers are not informed of the students’ condition, and how to deal with them, which affects In their health, especially with the emergence of symptoms that the new teacher may not know, and he does not deal with them immediately, except that with the development of medicine and the modernity of blood sugar measuring devices, I installed an “insulin pump” that relies on a smart system to stabilize glucose levels in a diabetic patient.

She added that this device is a pump that adjusts insulin doses, and corrects cases of high blood sugar levels automatically, according to the patient’s need. It is also connected directly to a parent’s phone, and sends instant notifications of her daughter’s blood sugar readings, which reduced her daughter’s hesitation. at the school clinic.

The guardian of a student who suffers from diabetes, Abdullah Muhammad, said that his son, who is studying in a private school, suffers almost daily from different readings in sugar. Which made him communicate with the school administration, to provide him with greater attention and care, by monitoring his blood sugar level by the clinic.

He added that a student who suffers from chronic diseases may get tired of visiting the school clinic on a daily basis to follow up on his condition, which prompted him to install a smart device (a smart chip in the hand of a diabetic), linked to an insulin pump responsible for pumping insulin into the body, according to the patient’s need, and among its advantages. It sends notifications to the parents’ smartphone, and makes alert sounds that make the teacher realize that the student is facing a problem, and he must immediately send him to the school clinic.

The guardian of a primary school student with diabetes, Noura Abdullah Al Balushi, confirmed: “I had to install a smart device that detects blood sugar levels while my son is in school, so that I can immediately inform the class teacher of the need to send him to the school clinic.”

She added that the smart devices that detect blood sugar levels require internet networks connected to it throughout the school hours, and the challenge she faced was the frequent interruptions between her and the device, but the school administration understood the matter, by allowing her to bring a wireless “network” device to connect it. With the smart pump, and from interrupting its performance while her son is at school.

On the other hand, an administrator in a private school in the Emirate of Fujairah, Alaa Muhammad, confirmed that preserving the safety of students while they are in school is a joint responsibility between the nurse, the teacher and the students’ families, stressing the importance of constant communication between the guardian and the specialist doctor in the school clinic, in addition to the need to attach health reports. Modern, and provide adequate explanation to the specialist doctor in the school clinic, in order to provide special care for students with chronic diseases.

She indicated that the school is keen on the teachers’ communication in the classroom with students with chronic diseases and their response to their illnesses appropriately, in terms of taking the necessary measures and precautions to ensure their comfort and safety while they are in school, in addition to providing direct communication numbers between the guardian and the doctor specialized in the field. School clinic and class teacher, so that any disturbing symptoms on the student can be reported.

A doctor in a school clinic for a private school in the Emirate of Fujairah, who preferred not to be named, confirmed that the school allocates an integrated clinic to monitor the health status of students, in addition to counting students with chronic diseases and following them on a daily basis, by visiting them in classes, keeping their medicines in the clinic, and giving them the daily doses allocated. them, and provide medicines and needles for them in time of emergency.

She indicated that the families of students with chronic diseases are being contacted to find out about developments in the health status of their children, with the aim of informing teachers of the symptoms and reasons that require informing the clinic nurse to come to class, in order to examine the student.

Students:

“We provided our children with smart devices to monitor their health while they are in school.”

schools:

“We communicate with the families of students with chronic diseases, to learn about the symptoms, and to train teachers to deal with them.”