The relatives of the inmates of the Zacatecoluca maximum security prison, in The Saviorthey must buy food and items such as toilet paper and clothes in that jail. You can’t bring anything from outside.

As reported by Infobae, since December 2022, relatives of inmates in various prisons in El Salvador are forced to buy food packages and basic supplies from the prison, one a month for $170.

“What they buy for that money are seven small packages whose contents are not detailed on the sheets that the jailers have pasted on the prison walls. The relatives only know that they give 35 dollars for food, 15 for hygiene items, 30 for clothing, 20 for cleaning the area, and 70 for miscellaneous items,” the media reported.

And it is that the General Directorate of Penal Centers of El Salvador (DGCP), since the end of last year, began to make the mandatory charges of 170 dollars for the maximum security prison in Zacatecoluca and in at least two other prisons, in Apanteos and in Izalco.

Infobae found that in addition to the system of mandatory packages, in these prisons there is a system of “institutional stores” to which the relatives of the prisoners deposit sums of between 5 and 150 dollars a month so that the inmates have the right to have a number of identification that he uses to buy in stores located inside the prisons. With this accreditation, according to the report of that medium, inmates can buy basic necessities or treat themselves to some ‘luxuries’, such as a Coca Cola.

“They buy everything at a premium. A Coca Cola that is worth 2.50 dollars outside is sold there for 10 dollars,” the relative of an inmate told Infobae.

Nayib Bukele, President of El Salvador.

According to the Infobae investigation, it is impossible to know how the prison authorities in El Salvador use the money given to them by the relatives of the inmates, or if that money is used in accordance with what is established by law. “It is not possible to know because the government of Nayib Bukele has declared all information about prisons and their security policies as confidential,” says the report.

Infobae concludes that the Bukele government must be receiving some 17 million dollars each month for these charges if one takes into account that from March 2022 to the present, some 64,000 prisoners have arrived in the El Salvador prison system, which, according to official figures , have joined the population of about 40,000 that already existed before the emergency regime decreed almost a year ago.

