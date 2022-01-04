The court of the Canadian province of Ontario ruled to recover compensation from Iran in favor of the families of six passengers of the downed Iranian air defense plane of Ukraine International Airlines in Tehran in 2020. About it informs TV channel CBC.

The amount of $ 107 million will be split between the plaintiffs. At the same time, the court’s decision does not mean automatic payment, now lawyers will begin work on the seizure of Iran’s assets in Canada and abroad. Among other things, we are talking about oil tankers.

In May, Ontario Superior Court Judge Edward Belobaba concluded that Iran had committed a deliberate attack by shooting down a passenger plane. The document states that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) was aware of the flight’s civil status and “the plane was fired upon with the clear intent to destroy it.”

Boeing 737-800 of Ukraine International Airlines crashed after taking off from Tehran airport on January 8, 2020. 176 people were killed: citizens of Iran, Ukraine, Canada, Great Britain, Germany, Sweden and Afghanistan. Iran claims that the blame for the disaster lies with the operator of the air defense system. The plane was identified as an enemy target, after which two missiles were fired at it.