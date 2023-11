Pope Francis received a group of 12 families of Israeli hostages at the Vatican | Photo: EFE/EPA/ALESSANDRO DI MEO

Pope Francis received this Wednesday (22), at the Vatican, a group of 12 families of Israeli hostages who were kidnapped by Hamas during the Palestinian group’s terrorist attacks carried out against the territory of Israel on October 7.

At the meeting, these families asked the pontiff to “intercede” for the hostages in Gaza and to pressure the terrorist group Hamas to allow the International Red Cross to enter the region to check the conditions of the hostages.

“We want the International Red Cross or any other aid organization to come and see each hostage and tell us if they are alive, how they are being treated or what care they need,” said Rachel Goldberg, mother of a hostage in Gaza .

Family members took advantage of the meeting with the Pope to talk about the situation of their relatives, who are among the 240 Israelis captured by Hamas terrorists during the attacks on October 7th. They said they had not heard from them for more than a month and that some were “severely injured.” They also expressed their hope that the agreement to release the 50 hostages, announced by the Israeli government this Tuesday (21), will be fulfilled and that more releases will be negotiated.

“Even if 50 are freed, there will still be 190 left,” Goldberg said.

Pope Francis “listened with compassion and promised to do everything he could to help the families,” said relatives of hostages who attended the meeting. In addition to meeting with relatives of Israeli hostages, the pope also met with people close to Palestinian prisoners in Israeli custody.

The families of the Israeli hostages thanked the pope for “his time and his attention.” Furthermore, they also reported that the terrorist group Hamas is using its citizens as “human shields” and “firing rockets at Israel”.

Israel’s ambassador to the Vatican, Raphael Schutz, said the meeting with the pope this Wednesday was “part of the effort to keep the hostage issue in the world’s consciousness” and to raise public awareness about the suffering caused by Hamas. (With EFE Agency)