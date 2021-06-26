The city of Serro, a municipality in the Central region of Minas Gerais, informed CEDEC (State Civil Defense) about leaks in a tank dam located in the rural area of ​​the city, on Friday night (25.Jun.2021). At least 5 families living in the risk area had to leave their homes.

CEDEC told the The time that residents of the region and the owner of the farm where the dam is located stated that there were infiltrations in the walls of the structure. The dam did not break.

Civil Defense inspected the site. This Saturday morning (June 26, 2021), CEDEC agents, IGAM (Water Management Institute), military police and firefighters from Diamantina work on the dam.

Serra is located in the central region of Serra do Espinhaço, 325 km from the capital Belo Horizonte. Its population is around 21,ooo inhabitants.

