Families | Kimi and Minttu Räikkönen revealed the gender of their future child

The child is the couple’s third.

Kimi and Minttu Räikkönen get a family addition. The couple shared the happy news on Instagram.

“Oh little girl, we love you so much already. We can’t wait to meet the newest member of our family in a few months,” the couple wrote in an English update.

In the black-and-white shot, the couple poses together so that both are gently holding Minttu Räikkönen’s pregnant belly.

The couple already has two children together: a son born in 2015 Robin and a daughter born in 2017 Rihanna.