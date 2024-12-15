The president of Seguro Rent, Antonio Carroza, participated in a meeting on the rental problem organized by the Servimedia news agency in which the president of the Forum of Real Estate Economists, Julián Salcedo, and the vice-secretary general of Union Policy of UGT also participated. , Fernando Luján.

Carroza explained that the tenant profile is very varied and can be found from young people who move to big cities with a first job to families who ““After fifteen years of living together, they have to agree to rent.” because their bond has been broken. Thus, today “anyone rents, unlike 20 years ago”, when the families that lived in rent were barely 6%. This situation is aggravated precisely by the ruptures with a common home, a circumstance that causes “anxiety” in the families in which it happens.

For the president of the real estate economists, Difficulties in accessing the rental market are limited to large cities -Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Seville and Valencia- and outside of them, “this problem does not exist.” He also recalled that they are cities that receive more immigration, in addition to nationals who settle for work reasons such as a job or a better salary.

Crisis in “flex living”

Salcedo proposed as a solution, “although it is not ideal”, shared rentals or ‘flex living’ which resembles residences in which rooms are rented and services are shared. In fact, he said that young people already prefer this type of rental to conventional ones.

On the other hand, he highlighted that the rental housing stock has grown to account for 26% of the total number of homes and has been driven by the financial crisis, since in that period “all sales were paralyzed” and rentals became more popular. .

Regarding the case of young people, the president of Rental Insurance said that he was surprised that the tax breaks for renting to young people and that before the owners preferred to accommodate young people than to older people, precisely because of this tax benefit. Carroza defended that the solution involves coordination between the State and the sector, since “there are measures that we know are not working and that are being maintained due to ideological issues.”

Salcedo added that young people have it “very difficult” because their salary is “very low” and they find more job opportunities abroad. “We cannot expect the best to leave and the vulnerable to stay,” he said.

In this regard, for UGT, Luján stressed that “the fact that the rise in wages causes unemployment has been unmasked” and recalled that the increase in the Minimum Interprofessional Wage (SMI), above 60%, has been compatible with “the higher levels of employment, more than 21 million” members. “Increasing salaries more than ever has been achieved” the 21 million contributors and the statement that the effect produced by the increase in the SMI is the opposite “is a myth that theoretically and practically has been proven not to be true.”

Non-payments and “latent defaults”

Luján also opted for fiscal measures to promote rentals, “without the need to use” article 128.1 of the Constitution, which refers to that “all the country’s wealth in its different forms and whatever its ownership is subordinated to the general interest.” “, which “is there without being communists.”

On the other hand, the president of Rental Insurance also drew attention to the non-payment of rents. He stated that there is a delay “very latent” and that assessing it is difficult because there is no official record of it and the majority of operations are in the hands of individuals, while only 5% of the homes are in the hands of institutions. Likewise, he pointed out that the share that investment funds have of rental apartments is very low and estimated it at around 2-3%.

He regretted that Spain is “discouraging this institutional investor from coming” and is turning to other countries. He looked to the insurers to say that “They have to make sure that the housing can have a reasonable bonus in exchange for having rental housing.”

Salcedo added to this idea that in the 60s, the owners of rental homes were banks and insurance companies, and now “the banks do not want to have homes and neither do the insurance companies because the regulatory regulations are not the most favorable for them.”