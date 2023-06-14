In Mazatlan the lack of introduction of public services seems to never end, and it is not because new settlements are being created, but because there are a significant number, some with 50 years of creation, which still lack the most basic things such as drainage or drinking water .

Yesterday the mayor Édgar González recognized him in a tour carried out by the Invasion San Antonioa property that concentrates dozens of families in the process of regulation, and to whom he promised to solve the most basic needs, such as water and drainage.

But, just as the inhabitants of the San Antonio Invasion, there are a large number of families in the municipality in the same situation, beyond lack of time, what is needed are resourcesand as a wise politician said, putting drainage is an investment that is not noticeable, as if embellishments are made with works on street lines, but then, who loses?

