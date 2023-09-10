A state of uncertainty prevailed over many people in Marrakesh, which is about 70 kilometers northeast of the epicenter of the earthquake, as they expressed their concern that the earthquake, which killed more than 2,000 people, may have damaged their homes or may be destroyed by an aftershock in the coming hours or days.

Since Friday’s earthquake, the worst in the North African country since 1960, Muhammad Aya Al-Hajj (51 years old) has been sleeping in the streets with his family near the city’s historic city after discovering signs that his house had been damaged, including cracks in the walls.

He told Reuters: “I cannot sleep there. I am asking the authorities to help me and bring an expert to assess whether it is possible for me to return home hopefully. If there is danger, I will not return home.”

People across Morocco spent the night outdoors on Friday after the earthquake that struck the country.

The Ministry of Interior said that the death toll from the earthquake had reached 2,012 people as of Saturday, in addition to 2,059 injured.

Parts of the historic city of Marrakesh, a popular tourist attraction for Moroccans and foreigners, were damaged by the earthquake.

On Saturday, Moroccans and foreigners walked through the streets of the old city to take pictures of the damage and ate in popular restaurants, while others gathered to sleep in the main square.

Noureddine Lahbabi, a 68-year-old retired man with four children, said as he prepared to sleep outside for a second night that the damage to people’s homes was a source of sadness and pain.

“It’s a traumatic experience. When this happens to your brother or sister, it’s really painful,” he said.

Muhammad Idhadi, an American of Moroccan origin, was inspecting the damage to a mosque in the city, on Saturday, near where his mother lives. He said that he was in the city’s main square when the earthquake occurred and urged Moroccans to take care of the people most at risk.

He added: “I am absolutely certain that our people, our Moroccan people and our Moroccan community can come together and get through this situation safely and peacefully.”

Far from the city, families slept in open spaces and along the roads. Speaking alongside her father, 11-year-old Jura said she felt uncomfortable having to sleep near strangers.