Sinaloa.- The families from the northwestern sector of Culiacán face serious problems so that their children receive educational services due to the lack of two campuses: one of high school in the Valle Alto sector, and the second, a high school

The lack of resources to pay for trucks and food forces many adolescents to make the decision to abandon their studies and enter delinquency, say the members of the Culiacán Northwest Citizen Participation Network.

student desertion

The efforts of the high school, if materialized, will benefit minors from Valle Alto, Santa Fe, Portalegre, La Conquista, Solidaridad, Santa Anita and more neighborhoods, because the only high school in this sector is Cetis 107, located in the Infonavit neighborhood. Humaya, which has a capacity of 550 students.

The situation has worsened among students seeking to continue their high school studies, because each year 1,700 young people graduate with an average age of 15 years, completing their third year of high school, and they are “flying” 1,150 students who, if they have financial resources, the parents choose to send them to the schools in the center of the city or the Culiacancito high school.

Froylan Gallegos Jiménez, a civil engineer, manager and social activist from the northwestern sector of the city, stated that he takes his son to the Culiacancito syndicate every day so that he attends high school and continues studying, but he sees that other young people out of necessity had to truncate their studies.

This claim was joined by Remberto López, from the Santa Fe subdivision; Hermelindo Ignacio Zazueta, from Fovissste Diamante; Ricardo Ramírez Osuna, from Valle Alto and Rodolfo Velarde Valdez, from Villas del Río, who are representatives of the Stase, La Conquista, Portalegre and other settlements.

Schools

In Valle Alto, one of the main complaints is the lack of secondary education, but it is recognized that there are five elementary schools in Santa Fe, Solidaridad and La Conquista, that they do have this need covered.

Deputy Almendra Negrete commented that there is progress in the negotiations on the project to build a high school.

The Data

unresolved request

The head of the Sepyc, Graciela Domínguez, has already attended to the settlers because it is a request of many years, which the then senator Rubén Rocha Moya, current governor, is aware of.