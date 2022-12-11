Leon, Guanajuato.- Tears ran down the faces of parents from Leon, Guanajuato, who attended a Christmas inn at the Miraflores School, located in the golden zone, when the families left to celebrate, they confirmed the theft of their trucks.

The units had left them parked in the Lomas del Campestre neighborhood, two trucks disappeared and they had been placed at the corner of Alonso de Torres Boulevard López Sanabria.

The fathers and mothers were happy in an inn in said institution, after drinking and eating they left early before the sun went down. Families upon confirming the theft, reported the situation to the Emergency Service, 911.

The first report to 911 was received at 4:44 p.m. for non-violent theft of the first truck, the situation was referred to the agency of Cerro Gordo delegation.

Families confirmed that their trucks were no longer parked where they had left them, they were victims of crime, of one more vehicle theft in this country. The stolen unit, a brown Honda Odyssey pickup, 2021 model. The victim said she parked her vehicle at 2:35 p.m.

The other victim arrived at 2:00 in the afternoon and at 5:24 he also reported to the 911 Emergency System the theft of his white Honda CRV truck, 2019 model. The Guanajuato State Attorney General’s Office (FGEG), received the two complaints for robbery without unit violence.

Affected do not know if robberies were recorded on camerathe area near the school is monitored by at least four cameras, but it is not yet known if the robberies were recorded.

Merchants on López Sanabria boulevard commented that they had not seen any suspicious people, only a lot of movement of patrols that traveled through Juan Alonso de Torres and López Sanabria.

The two models of trucks are the favorites of thugs, they are among the five most stolen cars in Mexico, are the Honda CRV SUV trucks, according to information from the Mexican Association of Insurance Institutions (AMIS). In 2022, vehicle theft has decreased this year by 3%, but CRV theft has increased by 50%, according to a report published by AMIS.