Families | Father Meilahti came up with a simple way to revive the center of Helsinki in one fell swoop

This everything is so great, could it be like this in Helsinki too?

That's what he thought Petteri Hyvärinen while sitting again in one of Copenhagen's playgrounds a few years ago. He had moved to the city with his family.

All of Copenhagen's playgrounds were different: exciting, creative and in one way or another making use of their surroundings. The parks tickled even an adult's curiosity.

At the same time, there was talk in Helsinki about the desolation of the city center. It didn't seem to attract locals or tourists.

An idea started to smolder in Hyvärinen's mind.

In addition to Copenhagen, Denmark's Monstrum has produced artistic playgrounds for numerous cities around the world. The playground in the picture is in Linnéparken, named after the naturalist Carl von Linné, in Växjö, Sweden.

The Linnéparken playground has been inspired by the work of the naturalist Carl von Linné in many ways. Plants and their Latin names are painted on the walls of the playhouse.

“In Helsinki politicians talk about revitalizing the city center. However, the children have been completely forgotten in this discussion,” says Hyvärinen in a cafe on Esplanadi on a January morning.

He is currently a researcher and family man living in Meilahti, whose day job has nothing to do with playgrounds or urban planning.

In addition to Hyvärinen, there will be a doctoral researcher from Aalto University Veera Moll. He is finishing his dissertation on how children and the playgrounds dedicated to them became part of Helsinki's urban planning.

When Hyvärinen came up with his idea, he contacted Moll.

Junior and the needs of families with children are easily forgotten when talking about the center, Moll points out.

At the same time, shopping centers attract more and more families with children: there are free playgrounds, good facilities for caring for infants and paid activities for children and young people.

“In shopping centers, it seems to have been calculated that services aimed at families are also financially beneficial,” says Moll.

“Center plans should wake up to this.”

Veera Moll and Petteri Hyvärinen thought that the city museum's popular Children's City could also be extended to the street. A playground drawing on history would naturally fit into a historic urban environment.

Outside the sea breeze sweeps the snow falling from the sky.

The shoulders of the people who rarely move on the street accumulate small stitches, and the symbols of the pedestrian center, the new benches of Pohjoisesplanadi, are as quiet as a flake.

Ril's window says sold out. One more move to stop.

Hyvärinen and Moll smile that the weather is perfect for presenting the plan.

You should be able to get to Helsinki destination Playgrounda destination playground, they say.

That is, a playground that stands out from the crowd in the heart of the city. It would be both an attraction for tourists and an everyday service for Helsinki families at the same time. A place where families would arrange a downtown date.

And the playground should be specifically designed to suit the capital's weather.

“There is a playground in Gothenburg, the design of which has taken full joy out of the fact that it is a really rainy city,” says Hyvärinen.

The park therefore has great opportunities for all kinds of frolicking and water splashing.

In Hyvärinen's opinion, planning could start from a dark November afternoon in Helsinki. How to build a playground so that you want to go outside when the weather is at its darkest?

“Or why not so that the place changes according to the seasons? In the winter, the element would be snow piles, in the summer, an ice cream kiosk would open,” Moll reflects.

Veera Moll and Petteri Hyvärinen hope that the core center would have a playground that would somehow draw from its surroundings: buildings and history.

Nice one and Moll are on a very current topic.

Helsinki's participative budgeting service Omastad's latest round of ideas included numerous proposals from city residents related to playgrounds. We wanted to establish new ones and improve the old ones.

Hyvärinen and Moll also submitted their own proposal to the competition, but it did not make it past the qualifying stage. According to the city's rationale, there is no need for the park due to the renovated Ruoholahti playground and the “attractive playground” planned for the northern part of Töölönlahtenpuisto.

Ruoholahti is being built a coding theme parkwhich is supposed to be completed already at the end of this year.

The planning of the northern part of Töölönlahti, on the other hand, is just starting, so there are no precise plans for the playground.

And if we're being completely honest, it's unlikely that you could build a pull-out playground in the city center within the framework of the OmaStadi budget anyway.

Hyvärinen and Molli's eyes are precisely on the center that politicians talk about in their pedestrian center dreams.

A pair of horses notice a pile of snow in Makasiiniranta. They climb to the top and look around: the city hall, the presidential palace, the cruise ship, the market hall and the market are immediately caught by the eye. The Baltic Sea lies with its mouth open and snaps ice crystals from the air.

There is a parking lot next door.

“A playground could replace a parking lot and converse with this wonderful environment. Good themes could be thought of together with the children,” says Moll.

“Another viable idea could be the extension of the city museum's Children's City to the street. The historical theme would suit the area, and the scale wouldn't have to be huge.”

Playgrounds development is currently of interest elsewhere than in Finland.

This story is illustrated with playgrounds from the Danish playground manufacturer Monstrum from around the world. They show how playgrounds can be built in numerous ways.

It was the Monstrum playgrounds that Petteri Hyvärinen fell in love with when he was in Copenhagen, and the future theme playground in Ruoholahti will be partly the company's handiwork.

Located in The Alnwick Garden, England, Lilidorei is a paid playground designed by the Danish company Monstrum, whose design is inspired by mythology. The park has, for example, a 24 meter high central tower.

Detail of the Lilidorei playground.

A playground designed by Monstrum in Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA.

Hyvärinen and Moll do not require a copy of Monstrum for their core center, but one could draw from the park's design philosophy: they are individuals. There is the joy of realization in the implementation.

“They also awaken an adult's playfulness. And that's really important, because parents often play there with their children,” says Moll.

Finns in Hyvärinen's opinion, playgrounds currently typically consist of the same elements, which are not very open to different types of play or communicate with their surroundings.

“They are more like a track where things are done in a certain order,” he says.

Not everything aimed at children has to be developmental.

“If you think about the playground only from the point of view of physical activity, are you missing something? What if the child just wants to look at clouds or people. Are there places for that kind of being?”

In the same breath, both emphasize that the large number of playgrounds in the capital region and in Finland is a great legacy of the welfare state. Helsinki's playground operations turn 110 years old this year.

“It's really great that the quality of playgrounds is more or less equally good in different corners of the city. Helsinki's playgrounds with free summer meals are a real source of pride,” says Moll.

Nice one and Moll repeatedly point out in the interview that they do not want to give any kind of detailed description of what kind of playground core center would need.

If a decision was made about it, professional people would know how to make concrete plans better than them.

But they are of the opinion that play and childhood should be put on the parade ground. That children's play should not be confined to paid bunkers in the corner of shopping center parking garages. And that children should participate in the planning from the beginning.

“Of course, it's also really important that adults know how to see themselves as users of the park. It doesn't happen that an adult just stands there on the outside.”

At the playground, however, the children's plans would take priority. Not adult plans for children.

The end result would be something exciting, calm, surprising and comfortable.