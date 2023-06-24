Arab families and female citizens reported that they face a challenge in how to protect their children from cybercrime, especially during the summer vacation period, when they spend long hours using social networking sites and electronic games.

They pointed out that their most prominent fears while their children are on social media and electronic games is their exposure to inappropriate content, theft of their personal and banking data, and other electronic crimes that occur in the modern era.

They stressed the importance of providing places and sports clubs to occupy children’s time during the summer, at reasonable prices, to reduce the negative effects caused by electronic games and the dangers of the Internet such as extortion, theft and solicitation by criminals.

Abu Abdullah said that with the end of the school year and the start of the summer vacation, we face every year the challenge of protecting our children from cybercrime, as they spend long hours online, whether on social networking sites or electronic games, indicating that a great responsibility rests on the father and mother in Provide the necessary protection for their children while they are surfing the Internet.

Muhammad Ramadan agreed with him, saying that the most important challenges facing parents during the summer vacation is limiting the number of hours that children spend on the Internet, while the most important concerns are talking to strangers, watching inappropriate content and stealing personal data.

Umm Hamza believed that providing positive alternatives such as involving children in sports courses or encouraging them to read contributes to reducing the risks that children may be exposed to, in addition to educating them about cybercrime and how to deal positively with it.

For its part, the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority confirmed that with the increasing spread of technology and the Internet in our daily lives, cybercrime has become a growing source of concern for families, and although protecting children from cybercrime may seem like a difficult task, there are some steps that families can take to protect them. .

The authority advised families to protect their children via the Internet with five tips: explain the importance of not sharing personal information online, avoid allowing children to use the Internet without supervision, activate the monitoring feature on all devices used by children, encourage children to use different passwords for their accounts and change them. Frequently, remind them not to click on links from unknown sources.

For its part, Abu Dhabi Police called on parents to double control over children during the vacation, calling not to be distracted from them.

And she stressed the need not to deal with fake and unreliable electronic stores that may lure customers into scams by stealing their money through their bank cards or bank accounts, and warned against fake electronic game platforms that drain the pockets of the people.

Families are calling for the provision of places and sports clubs to occupy children’s times during the summer at reasonable prices.