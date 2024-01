Posters pasted in Tel Aviv, Israel, ten days after the Hamas terrorist attack in October 2023. | Photo: EFE/ Sara Gómez Armas

The families of Israeli hostages who were kidnapped by the terrorist group Hamas during the attacks on October 7 last year held a protest on the Israel-Gaza border this Thursday (11), calling for their immediate release.

At the event, family members decided to shout messages of hope to their loved ones, who have been under the control of terrorist groups operating in the Palestinian enclave for almost 100 days.

“Don't lose hope. We are turning the world upside down to bring them back,” they said.

Hamas attacks resulted in the deaths of 1,200 people in Israel and the kidnapping of 240 hostages, of which 110 were released alive. Jewish state authorities estimate that another 136 people remain in the hands of terrorists in Gaza, including 25 dead.

In an interview, the families also called on the Israeli government to “approve any agreement that could lead to the release of the hostages.”

According to the local press, the head of Mossad, David Barnea, presented this Wednesday (10) a proposal to be discussed in the War Cabinet, which also included the condition of an end to the fighting.

“The Cabinet should not worry about anything other than the release of the hostages,” the families said.

According to reports, while Hamas calls for a permanent ceasefire and the release of Palestinian prisoners, Israel would only agree to a temporary truce. (With EFE Agency)