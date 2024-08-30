Ciudad Juarez.– In Mexico, “there is a pact of silence, they do not want to inform about the (students) of Ayotzinapa or our relatives,” denounced Judith Galarza Campos, president of the Latin American Federation of Associations of Relatives of Detained-Disappeared Persons (Fedefam).

The sister of María Leticia Galarza Campos, who was arrested and disappeared on January 5, 1978, and relatives of other victims invited the community to participate this Friday, August 30, in a tour that they will carry out through the center of Ciudad Juárez in the fight for truth, justice, against impunity and the demand for reparation for the damage.

In the framework of the International Day of the Detained-Disappeared, the members of the Association of Relatives of Detained-Disappeared Persons and Survivors of the Dirty War in Mexico (Fedefam Mexico) will begin the tour at 5:00 p.m. at the military barracks located on Lerdo Street and 16 de Septiembre Avenue, where they will remember José Francisco Mercado Espinoza, detained and disappeared on this border on February 13, 1977.

From there they will head to the intersection of Francisco Villa and 16 de Septiembre streets, “where we have historically held protest stops since the 1970s,” Galarza Campos said.

He said that the third protest site will be outside the Museum of the Revolution on the Border (Muref), “where they confronted Luis Echeverría Álvarez, who was a presidential candidate at the time; in this place the students burned the platform. To end in the Plaza de Armas, a historic place, where we will remember our detained-disappeared.”

His story

Fedefam was founded in January 1981 in the city of San José, Costa Rica, and was founded in Ciudad Juárez on March 26, 1983 “due to the need to continue working for the return alive of our missing-detained relatives, the freedom of political prisoners and the return of those in exile. Its headquarters are located in Ciudad Juárez, but it may have branches in various states of the Mexican Republic.”

According to the president, in Latin America, there are 20 documented cases of political victims who were part of the 23rd of September Communist League on this border, 18 of whom were detained and disappeared in Juárez, one in Cuauhtémoc and one more in Puebla.

Galarza Campos recalled that the International Day of the Detained-Disappeared has been commemorated every August 30 since 2011 at the initiative of Fedefam, after the session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland, held on June 29, 2006, approved the draft international convention for the protection of all persons from enforced disappearances.

What is the goal?

The aim of this date is to contribute to raising global awareness about the persistence of the practice of forced disappearance of persons by states, classified as a crime against humanity by the UN.

“Reparations for victims have been slow. We demand full reparations because our relatives were men and women who fought against an oppressive government,” he said.

He reported that they have already made a request to the president-elect, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, to hold a meeting with the members of Fedefam Mexico and for the Truth Commission to continue in the next Government.