Families in the country committed to wearing masks and gloves, and not shaking hands, as it has become a way of life for them, despite the cancellation of the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority all restrictions and precautionary measures related to “Covid-19”, while doctors praised the families’ commitment to wearing the mask, as it reduces their infections. and infectious viruses, without turning this commitment into an excessive fear of disease.

And «Emirates Today», since the recent abolition of the preventive precautionary measures in the country, has monitored the commitment of citizens and residents of different age groups to wear masks in public places, mosques, commercial centers, schools, parks, and even inside vehicles.

In detail, Professor of Applied Sociology and Professor of Criminology at the University of Sharjah, Dr. Ahmed Falah Al-Amoush, told Emirates Today that there is a group in society that insists on applying precautionary and preventive measures, due to excessive fear of infectious diseases and viruses.

He explained that wearing a muzzle, despite the abolition of precautionary restrictions in public places and schools, comes from the side of fear for their health from any disease, and pointed out that he saw some families in parks wearing muzzles with their children, stressing that members of society should coexist with the abolition of restrictions and special precautionary measures. With “Covid-19”, in public places, without obliging others or their family members to wear masks, given that the virus has become weak and has little spread, with a decrease in the number of cases and infected people, locally and globally.

Ahmed Al-Hammadi, head of the Infectious Diseases Society and infectious disease consultant, confirmed to Emirates Today that the masks protect against infectious diseases by a rate ranging between 60% and 95%, depending on the type of masks and viruses spread, and that the procedures now give freedom to wear masks in many cases. One of the places for all members of society and family.

He explained that the abolition of restrictions and precautionary measures related to “Covid-19”, and making wearing masks optional in all places, with the exception of some establishments and facilities, came due to the low rates of infection with the virus and its low spread, to the point that it does not require compulsory wearing at the present time.

And he added that there is no harm in wearing masks in the long term, due to the presence of other infectious viruses, especially in the fall and winter seasons, such as cold, cold, influenza, and others, which cause symptoms of upper and lower respiratory tract infections, and immunocompromised patients may benefit from them, such as cancer patients and organ transplant patients. .

He explained that the fear of any person that the infection might be transmitted to him or to others does not require him to impose wearing a muzzle on others.

And the pediatric specialist at Ajman Specialist Hospital, Dr. Tariq Al-Salamah, indicated that wearing masks protects against influenza or transmitting it to healthy people and others, and that wearing them among family members and society comes according to the behavior of each person, the nature of his immunity and his health condition, as some fear infection with infectious diseases. And it is preferable to wear it, to get used to it since the beginning of the “Corona” pandemic, as a matter of caution and caution, despite the cancellation of precautionary and preventive measures in public areas.

While the citizens: Rashid Obaid, Saeed Al-Ali, Saud Khamis, Laila Salem, and residents: Haitham Al-Hajj, Rami Al-Qudwa, and Dina Fathi, said that their wearing masks and gloves in public places and schools came as a matter of preserving their health and the health of their children from infection with any infectious disease. Especially since they went through a harsh experience during the period of the spread of the Corona virus and were infected with it.

They indicated that their children’s wearing of masks in the classroom came due to the recent spread of colds among students, and that due to the weak immunity of their children and their immunity, they wore them to avoid transmission of infection to them and their family members, and to reduce their absence from school or work, and to avoid going to hospitals for treatment.

Fear of injury

Citizens and residents said that the fear of contracting infectious diseases and viruses prompted them to wear masks, avoid shaking hands or “brushing” in public places, in addition to avoiding contact with sick people, to avoid the transmission of any contagious virus to them, pointing out that these measures preserve their health and protect them from diseases. infectious.

• 60% – 95% protection rate of the muzzle from infectious diseases, depending on the type of viruses.