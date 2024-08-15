Home World

From: Helmi Krappitz

Press Split

Many people do not follow the dress code on cruise ships. But due to complaints, an expert clarifies that skimpy swimwear is allowed at the pool.

Miami – There is hardly a topic that divides cruise guests as much as the dress code. Whether it’s shoes, trouser length or swimwear – discussions are sparked on the Internet about what is appropriate. There is speculation about the official rules of the cruise operators. Now an expert has spoken out.

Debate about dress code on cruise ships: No swimwear in the dining room

The biggest issue is the dress code in the dining room on cruise ships. Many guests have their own opinion of appropriate clothing, even though the rules state that men are not allowed to wear shorts or hats in the dining room. Swimwear is forbidden for everyone – but this is apparently not properly enforced, reported TheStreet.

That is why John Heald receives a particularly large number of complaints about skimpy swimwear. The brand ambassador for the US shipping company Carnival Cruise Line announced this in a Facebook post in July. “Swimwear like this is not allowed at the buffet,” said Heald. “I know that the crew is doing everything in their power to tell people to cover up. Hundreds of guests coming and going, she does not always catch every.”

On Carnival cruise ships, swimwear is not allowed in the dining room. © IMAGO/Gerard Bottino / SOPA Images

Tight swimwear: Families complain about men’s trend on cruise ships

Other rules apply at the pool. Heald clarified this after a female guest on the ship asked him about his swimwear: “One lady was upset by my ‘disrespect’ and asked why we allow men to wear Speedo-style swimsuits on deck when ‘families are around,'” he wrote. The expert explained that the skimpy swim trunks are allowed in the pool area.

Heald answers questions from Carnival passengers every day, and when he receives a question that might be of interest to his broader audience, he shares it in a Facebook post.

Cruise vacation: Unpleasant truths that everyone should know View photo gallery

Dealing with guests and complaints on cruise ships: It is extremely easy to “whine”

There used to be fewer complaints, said Heald. Social media has made it easier to complain without direct confrontation. “In the age of instant social media reactions, it is extremely easy to complain,” wrote the Carnival brand ambassador.

Nevertheless, dealing with guests is particularly important to him: “I have to admit that dealing with extreme guest situations can be stressful, but it is important for me to handle them carefully and attentively, as they can have a major impact on the cruise ship’s reputation and loyalty.” The main thing is that everyone feels comfortable in the end. (hk)