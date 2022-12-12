Hundreds of families they went yesterday to Downtown Guadalajara to visit the attractions exciting festival, which started on Thursday.

The birth and the giant Christmas tree, both located in Plaza Liberación, are the most attractive attractions for the visiting public that was interviewed by MURAL.

“We came to see the Christmas tree, the Birth and to spend some time with the family. Every year they take great care in the decorations they put up and we come to see everything Christmas, we start from the Hospicio Cabañas (the point where the installation of the festival begins) up to here to the Cathedral”, commented Valeria Almeida, who came in the company of her husband, her children and her mother-in-law.

The families seemed excited and when there was an opportunity they took pictures in front of the attractions and decoration.

“We knew about this event because of the theme of the year, besides it is my daughter’s birthday and we took the opportunity to come. We arrived here in the afternoon and waited for it to get dark to see all the lighting,” shared Efraín Flores, who was touring the festival with his two daughters and his wife.

Besides of giant illuminated ornamentthe night was accompanied by symphonic music that they played at around 7:00 p.m. at the Plaza de Armas kiosk, and which provoked a standing ovation from the attendees.

Attractions such as the ice rink and the Santa Clos showed off with long lines.

“We are encouraged to come because it is a day that the whole family has free, we come to eat and give the children a spin so that they can place their Christmas orders (…), it is very nice, but the bad thing is that you can only see from afar because there are a lot of people,” said Rosario Ibarra, who traveled from El Salto with her family to visit the Center.