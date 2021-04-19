Citizens and residents exchanged Ramadan visits to family and friends with gifts through delivery companies to limit the spread of the Corona virus, as they canceled visits, nights out, and Ramadan family gatherings in order to preserve the safety of senior citizens, residents and patients, and delivery companies witnessed an increase in requests to deliver gifts in the month of Ramadan.

Citizens Nasser Al-Shehhi, Saeed Rashid and Moza Abdullah, and residents, Yasser Al-Raed, Khaled Ibrahim and Sanaa Al-Abed, said that they took the initiative to replace Ramadan visits and banquets with gifts, such as perfumes, incense, stuffed chocolates, and traditional handcrafted sweets. To limit the spread of the virus and to preserve the safety and health of senior citizens and residents from transmitting the Corona virus to them.

They added that they saw that family visits could be exchanged with gifts as a way to lead to a feeling of happiness among their family members, instead of Ramadan visits and evenings, especially that they have people who are senior citizens and residents and others who are sick with chronic diseases that they fear infection with Corona.

They indicated that they have relatives in the various emirates of the country, and that meeting breakfast invitations was difficult for them, and they refused and apologized for not meeting them for fear of contracting the virus due to family gatherings, so they preferred to exchange gifts that each person in the family preferred in order to bring happiness and pleasure to them in the blessed month. .

On the other hand, representatives of delivery companies, Asaad Al-Saidi, Khalil Al-Taher and Rajab Obaid, stated that Ramadan this year is witnessing an increase in the delivery of gifts between families in the various emirates of the country, including perfumes and incense that are made by hand at home, and popular sweets such as porridge and khubaisa, explaining that Delivery starts on the same day from after breakfast until one o’clock in the middle of the night.

They added that customers require that gifts be delivered to their relatives in less than five hours due to the presence of sweets, as they are transported through refrigerated boxes designated for preserving food to maintain its safety, and they continued that some still keep sending written messages attached to the gifts, and others send gifts of gold and silver, especially to Distant areas.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

