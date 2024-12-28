Christmas is synonymous with gatherings, closeness and traditions that unite generations. The holidays become a special space in which the daily routine is put aside to share moments of affection and family unity. However, this reunion, although valuable, is usually temporary. Throughout the rest of the year, lack of time and the whirlwind of daily responsibilities They make it difficult for people to maintain the same close contact with their family members, especially with the older ones, who are often isolated due to physical distance or lack of regular visits.

In this sense, technology has positioned itself as a great ally to help maintain connection with family members throughout the year. Messages, calls or video calls can effectively make up for this lack of contact.. But what happens when our older loved ones see technology as a barrier instead of an ally in getting closer to the people they want and need around them?

He “Study on the use of technology among our elders», prepared by the Spanish consumer electronics brand SPC among people over 70 years of age in their care, reveals that 78% of those surveyed perceive that their elderly people’s difficulties in dealing with technology significantly affect their social integration.which reflects a general concern about the technological barriers that limit the connection of the elderly with their environment.

The report also details that senior users face significant digital barriers that have their consequence on their relationships with their loved ones. Although more than 90% of those over 70 years of age in Spain have access to some technological device, the vast majority cannot manage it in an autonomous and independent manner. In this sense, the research indicates that 9 out of 10 senior technology users have trouble managing their devices and they usually require help or support to a greater or lesser extent.









Although phone calls are the most common way for older people to communicate (82%) – compared to others that generate less traction such as video calls (36%) or social networks (14%) – the data reveals that one out of every three adults finds problems making and receiving a call. This conclusion once again highlights the gap that separates the elderly from the current digitalized world.

Despite these challenges, 52% of family members and caregivers recognize the potential of technology to improve the lives of the elderly. Likewise, 48% recognize that it can be a great ally in the management of health and well-being by allowing reminders for medical appointments or medication guidelines to be issued, and 47% see technology as a way to promote safety throughout the day. every day thanks to functionalities related to geolocation and security alerts.

Technology has a positive impact on the quality of life of older people and remote settings help overcome barriers when using mobile devices and fight loneliness and isolation. In this regard, the research concludes that 61% of participants believe that a remotely configurable phone could help seniors feel more connected with their families. This type of technology would not only facilitate communication, but would also increase their security and autonomy, since 86% of people caring for an elderly person believe that this would contribute positively to their well-being.

Likewise, the SPC study also highlights the benefits that this type of technology can bring to family members and friends: people with elderly care in their care consider that using this type of applications gives them security (59%), since they receive alerts to react quickly in case of emergency; trust (45%), because they know that they have the necessary support to better manage the care of the elderly; closeness (43%), since it makes it easier for them to be more connected and present in their lives, even from a distance; and tranquillity (42%), thanks to being able to monitor whether they receive fraudulent messages or calls.