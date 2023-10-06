After completing the identification procedures for the thirteen deceased in the fire at the Atalayas nightclubs last Sunday, and once the head of the Investigative Court number 3 of Murcia gave the green light to the delivery of the remains to the families, the Bodies began to be transferred yesterday morning from the Institute of Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences of the Region.

The first to leave these facilities were those who resided in Caravaca de la Cruz, where four vehicles from the Salzillo Funeral Home left. Five hearses appeared during the morning to take charge of the services. According to sources from the Murcia City Council, three of the deceased will finally be buried today in this town in the Northwest, while the remains of two more will rest in the Murcia municipality and the last will be buried in Molina de Segura.

In the case of the remaining seven, repatriation to their countries of origin is being managed. Five will be transferred to Nicaragua and the other two will go to Colombia and Ecuador. In fact, it is expected that one of the fatalities who left for Caravaca de la Cruz yesterday will be repatriated after being cremated, a circumstance that speeds up a process that will be delayed, both bureaucratically and logistically, in the case of those whose remains are going to be transferred. without this treatment. It should be after the wakes that most of the necessary preparations for shipping will be undertaken, and that the funeral homes will carry out in collaboration with the administrations, including the Murcia City Council, which is carrying out coordination actions.

In the case of these first five deaths, it has been mostly their own insurance companies that have in principle covered the costs, although it is not ruled out that the Caravaca City Council may provide support in some cases. On the other hand, the Murcia City Council has offered the families of the victims who will be buried in Murcia and who do not have material means the possibility of having the Funeraria del Carmen take charge of the service, under the contract signed with it. In these cases, the wakes would be held at the Torreagüera Mortuary.

Furthermore, among the requests that some of those affected have made and that are being attended to by the Consistory are, for example, accommodation in the city of Murcia, help to bring children or parents of the deceased who reside in other countries, the acquisition of round-trip plane tickets for family members, psychological care for minors who have lost one of their parents and help with repatriation costs. Regarding travel, specifically two round-trip tickets from Nicaragua (four tickets in total), two round-trip tickets from Ecuador and a one-way ticket from Marseille to Valencia have been purchased.

This entire process to carry out the burial has begun after the DNA reports have confirmed the indicative identifications previously made based on the examination of footprints and other circumstantial elements (physical features, tattoos, personal objects, etc.). In addition, the preliminary autopsy has advanced the cause and possible circumstances in which the deaths occurred, pointing out whether this occurred due to asphyxiation, burns or trauma in each of the cases, which will be completed in the final report.

Rafael will make one last trip to Milagro, in his native Ecuador

Rafael José Miranda will make one last trip to the land where he was born 37 years ago, a landscape that, however, he will not be able to see again after losing his life last Sunday in the fire at the Atalayas nightclubs. Therefore, his remains will be the ones that return to Milagro, in Ecuador, to receive burial. His relatives were watching him yesterday at the Salzillo funeral home in Murcia. There, his friends and colleagues from the balloon factory where he worked in Alcantarilla can also say goodbye to him. They will have a little less than a day and a half to do it, after a long and hard day that will conclude with a service at the facilities. In the afternoon, his father looked in ‘shock’ at the coffin of his son, accompanied by his two little brothers. It is with all of them that Rafael lived in Murcia. It is from his family home that he left last Saturday to celebrate the birthday of his friend Erick, a party that ended in tragedy at the Fonda Milagros nightclub. Today’s ceremony will give way to the period of preparation for that return trip, which in no way should have occurred now or in this way.

About twenty witnesses testify before the Homicide Group

The Homicide Group of the National Police of Murcia has already taken statements from nineteen witnesses in relation to the nightclub fires that occurred in the early hours of last Sunday, in the Las Atalayas leisure area of ​​the Murcian capital, according to sources reported yesterday. of said Body. The incident ended the lives of thirteen people, whose bodies have already been identified, six of them through fingerprints and the remaining seven by obtaining genetic profiles (DNA), carried out by the Scientific Police.

It must be remembered that the Investigative Court number 3 of Murcia, headed by Ana María Martínez Blázquez, has taken charge of the case and the proceedings are open for thirteen alleged crimes of reckless homicide. The first investigations were carried out by the head of Investigative Court number 7, José Fernández Ayuso, acting as guard. The investigation continues under summary secrecy. On the other hand, the specialists of the Provincial Scientific Police Brigade continue their work with the visual inspection work at the scene of the events.