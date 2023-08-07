kyiv, Ukraine — The remains of Dmytro Gubariev have been lying in his chamber for more than 10 months. That’s how long his mother has been waiting to bury his ashes.

Iryna Gubarieva, 52, is determined to ensure that her son, who died defending the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, finds his final home as a hero at the long-promised National Military Memorial Cemetery — and she says many other families they are doing the same. Gubariev, a member of the Ukrainian Azov Regiment, died on April 15, 2022.

“We go to the funeral ceremonies of his comrades-in-arms who are identified, and basically all of them remain unburied,” Gubarieva said, her voice beginning to shake. “Families are waiting for this cemetery.”

Thousands of families have buried fallen soldiers in ordinary cemeteries, with the graves adorned with tributes, forming “Alleys of Heroes”. But Gubarieva and others say those sites are not only filling up, but only a national military monument befits the sacrifices of their loved ones.

“We want it to be a dignified commemoration,” Gubarieva said.

Plans for the cemetery are more than a decade in the making. In May 2022, about three months after the war broke out, the Ukrainian Parliament adopted a law providing for a national military memorial cemetery. Last March, the government said a site had been chosen — 8 hectares of forest on the outskirts of Kiev — but construction has not yet begun.

Families like Gubarieva’s have attended meetings, written letters and organized a protest. They say promises were made and the delays are complicating the grieving process.

Yulia Laputina, Ukraine’s Minister of Veterans Affairs, said she and her colleagues communicate “regularly with the families of fallen heroes and we understand their needs.”

It is impossible to know how many families are waiting to bury their dead.

To be sure, Ukraine’s Ministry of Veterans Affairs is overwhelmed with the rehabilitation of hundreds of thousands of veterans — even as the ranks continue to grow.

That’s no consolation for Viktoria Krasovska, who sometimes carries the remains of her husband, Vitaliy Krasovsky, to her mother-in-law’s house, placing them on a mantel that has been turned into a small altar. Krasovsky, a member of the Azov Regiment in Mariupol, died on March 20.

“They already promised it,” Krasovska said. “That for once keep their promise.”

The Ukrainian Army has not released casualty figures. Leaked US Defense Department documents estimated that as many as 17,500 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed as of February. Fighting has continued ever since, with kyiv launching a counter-offensive in June, a campaign that has resulted in heavy casualties.

Breaking ground on a military cemetery designed to house 50,000 fallen could send a chilling message about the losses in a war with no end in sight. But Krasovska dismissed that, saying the number of victims was already clear. “Everyone who lives in the city or in the country sees cemeteries with military flags everywhere,” she said.

He added that he understood that Ukrainian officials had other priorities — but not why the cemetery couldn’t be addressed at the same time. He, too, echoed Gubarieva, saying that her husband and his fellow Azov fighters had discussed her wishes: “They wanted to be buried together, just as they served.”

Krasovska said the delays were frustrating, but insisted she would wait.

“We have to bury our military the right way so that they are remembered,” he said. “We should get what they deserve.”

Anna Lukinova contributed reporting to this article.

By: CASSANDRA VINOGRAD